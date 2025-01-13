Step inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi's ‘dream home’ in Madh Island that is made up of 2 massive bungalows

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan recently posted a video on her YouTube channel, giving fans an inside look at actors Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi's bungalow in Madh Island. The actors moved into the bungalow when their sons Aaryamann and Ayushmaan were kids. Offering a tranquil escape from Mumbai's hustle and bustle, this breathtaking celebrity home boasts spacious rooms and seamlessly blends the comforts of indoor living with the beauty of the outdoors. Also read | Step inside Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene's Worli home Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi opened the doors of their Madh Island bungalow in recent videos with Farah Khan and Bharti Singh.

This celebrity home is classic and timeless

Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi's luxurious abode features a warm colour palette of whites, browns, and beiges, cosy interiors, and expansive outdoor spaces — the perfect blend of comfort and style. The charming bungalow features a grand entrance with a chandelier and lots of greenery, stunning glass windows, and massive doors that open up to the outdoor garden and patio areas.

Stunning home garden

The interiors of the home are elegant and sophisticated and exude warmth and refinement. Archana and Parmeet have used crisp white walls as a backdrop to create a sense of brightness and airiness. By incorporating colourful tiles into their all-white kitchen, Archana and Parmeet have created a unique and inviting space that reflects their vibrant personalities. The rest of the house balances white and brown elements with natural textures and wooden and metallic accents to avoid overwhelming the spaces.

The best part? Archana and Parmeet have created a stunning home garden with a variety of plants, trees, and flowers that serves as a peaceful oasis amidst their busy lives. The garden is designed to be a peaceful retreat, with walking paths, and plenty of seating areas.

Archana and Parmeeti on buying their dream home

Archana and Parmeeti also spoke about their 'dream home' in a recent episode of Bharti Singh's Bharti TV Podcast. Bharti said in Hindi, “Archana maa'm would call us for parties at her massive home. I thought one day, I would buy a house as big as her. But we bought a flat because to buy a house like her, you need to work for years.”

To this, Archana said, “I bought it because it was really cheap to buy back then... we earlier bought this as a weekend home, before loving it so much that we started living here.”

She also spoke about how she had to convince Parmeet to buy two bungalows as she wanted their home to have 6-7 big rooms instead of just 3. She added, “The amount we paid for our two bungalows, we have paid 5-6 times more than that for a third bungalow we have bought there because the prices in Madh Island have increased so much.”