Step inside Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene's new Worli home as they give a video tour

Madhuri Dixit and husband Dr Sriram Nene recently rented a new home in Mumbai. The house is in a high-rise building in Mumbai's posh locality, Worli. On Thursday, Madhuri shared a few snippets and glimpses of her new house with videos she shared on social media. As per reports, the couple's new house was available for rent of ₹12.5 lakh per month. Also read: Madhuri Dixit rents a new house in Mumbai's Worli with husband Shriram. See pics

Madhuri shared a collage of videos on Instagram Stories on Thursday evening. In the videos, she and husband Sriram can be seen entering their new home and giving everyone a virtual tour. Their interior designer Apoorva Shroff can be seen accompanying them on the house tour as well. In the video, Madhuri says to her, "So it's all done now and thank you so much, Apoorva. You were so good and it's very hard to do something in such a short time and I think you did a great job."

Madhuri and Sriram inspecting the dining room area of their new house.

A view of the living room of Madhuri Dixit's new house.

Madhuri shared a glimpse of the house in a video on her Instagram Stories.

The actor then turns to the camera and says, "And to my audience, thank you so much for being on this journey with us." With this voice over in the videos are glimpses of the house. There is a large open living room with a dark couch, rugs, and pastel walls. One can also see Shriram playing the piano in one of the videos. The dining room area of the house has a marble top table next to a sculpture and a window, which has natural light streaming in. The video also gives glimpses of other rooms and even a telescope kept in the living room, along with a music room with a number of guitars and other instruments.

Madhuri Dixit's new home is on the 29th floor and the carpet area of the luxurious apartment is over 5500 square feet. The couple has taken the house on lease and the rent is ₹12.5 lakh per month.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Apoorva, who designed the house, praised Madhuri and Shriram and said, “Honestly, I was surprised by how down to earth they were and how practical their requests were. The only constraint as such, was the timeline.”

Madhuri made her acting debut in 1984 with the film Abodh, and later gained success with films like Tezaab (1988) and Dil (1990). She later appeared in films such as Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Devdas, Koyla, Anjaam, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Saajan, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, Dil Tera Aashiq and many more. She recently made her OTT debut with web-series The Fame Game, which also starred actors Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul.

