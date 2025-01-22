How to dust wooden furniture? Complete guide to maintain and care

Wooden furniture has a timeless, rustic charm. Any wooden piece instantly evokes a sense of warmth, transforming the house into a cosy home. The natural, earthy texture and hue create an inviting ‘lived-in’ atmosphere. Wooden furniture need to be maintained. (PC: Pexels)

Wooden furniture is a classic and it never goes out of style. Whether it is a wooden coffee table for your statement centrepiece or a bookshelf for all your comfort reads, wooden furniture always feels nostalgic and evergreen.

But it is also important to make sure the beauty of wood stays intact. This requires diligent care and maintenance to ensure the longevity of the wooden furniture.

In an interview with HT, Dhruv Parekh CEO of Wootique shared some suggestions on how to maintain wooden furniture. He also provided expert tips for each maintenance suggestion to ensure optimal care.

ALSO READ: Complete guide to wooden interior decor: Design tips to incorporate wood; from furniture, panelling to lighting

1. Dust regularly

Dusting is one of the most effective ways to maintain wooden furniture. Dust particles can scratch the surface and dull the finish over time. Use a soft, lint-free cloth or a feather duster to clean the surface gently.

Pro Tip: Always wipe in the direction of the wood grain to avoid micro-scratches and keep the surface smooth.

Make sure to clean in the direction of the wood grain.(PC: Pexels)

2. Watch out for moisture

Wood is a natural material that absorbs moisture from its surroundings, making it prone to swelling, warping, or staining. To avoid this, always clean the furniture with a damp—not wet—cloth and dry it immediately.

Pro Tip: Use coasters or mats under cups and plates to protect your furniture from water rings and heat marks.

3. Protect with coasters and pads

Don't let the hot surface touch the wooden surface directly. Instead use a coaster to protect the wood.(PC: Pexels)

Simple measures like using coasters, placemats, and felt pads can prevent everyday damage caused by hot cups, glasses, and decorative items. This not only protects the surface but also helps preserve the wood’s natural finish.

Pro Tip: Attach felt pads to the bottom of furniture legs to prevent scratches on both the furniture and your floor

4. Treat stains with home remedies

Spills and stains are bound to happen, but they don’t have to be permanent. Here’s how to tackle common marks:

● Water stains: Make a paste with baking soda and water, then gently rub it on the stain in the direction of the grain. Wipe away the residue and buff the surface.

● Grease or sticky stains: Mix equal parts vinegar and olive oil. Dampen a cloth with the solution and clean the area in circular motions, then wipe dry.

Pro Tip: Always test any cleaning solution on a hidden spot to ensure it doesn’t harm the finish.

5. Give it a professional polish

While regular cleaning is key, professional polishing every 2–3 years can restore the furniture’s shine and repair deeper scratches. Polishing also adds a protective layer, making the wood more resistant to damage.

Pro Tip: Schedule professional care to fix structural issues like loose joints or wobbles while you’re at it.

Wooden furniture's longevity increases when due care is ensured, as Dhruv mentioned in the suggestions about protecting it from moisture or heat, and how to remove stain marks. Wooden furniture may even become a generational heirloom, lasting for years if proper care is maintained.

ALSO READ: Look up in wonder: Complete guide to different ceiling designs and how to select the right one for your room