With actor Robert Pattinson stepping into the shoes of James Bond, the next big question is, who will he face off against? As the casting buzz shifts to the franchise’s next antagonist, stars including Brad Pitt, Florence Pugh, Bill Skarsgård and Saoirse Ronan have thrown their hats into the ring, expressing interest in playing the villain opposite the new 007. Here’s a dekko Brad Pitt, Henry Cavill, Florence Pugh and others: Who’s bad enough for Bond? Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt threw his hat into the ring for the role of the antagonist in the next James Bond film after Robert Pattinson was announced as the new 007. At the premiere of his upcoming film The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth on November 16, 2026, Pitt was asked if he would be interested in playing the villain opposite Pattinson. He responded saying, “You know what, I’d like to do that. I’d be up for that.” In a separate interaction with Complex, he made his pitch even more direct, saying, “Sign me up for the villain. Get Denis Villeneuve on the flip phone, let’s go!” Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh also expressed interest in joining the Bond universe, albeit with a playful pitch for the antagonist’s role. Speaking at ELLE’s Women in Hollywood event on November 17, 2026, the actor revealed that she had messaged director Denis Villeneuve following the announcement of Robert Pattinson as the next James Bond. Recounting their exchange, she said, “I sent Denis (Villeneuve) a message this morning. I said, ‘Congratulations on finding your Bond. Nice catch. Any villains with the size of 5 foot 4, female’.” Bill Skarsgård

Bill Skarsgård

Known for portraying several memorable antagonists on screen, Bill Skarsgård said he would consider playing a Bond villain, provided the character offered something different from his previous roles. Speaking to Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast on November 9 the actor admitted that he was beginning to feel “spent” with villainous parts but remained open to the right opportunity. “For a villain, it would have to be something that felt original to me, that was something that I hadn’t done before,” he said. When the possibility of playing James Bond was brought up, Skarsgård said he would prefer a one-film appearance as an antagonist rather than commit to playing the lead spy for several years. He said, “You just want to go in and do a one, you know, Mads Mikkelsen villain.” Saoirse Ronan

Saoirse Ronan

Saoirse Ronan has been quite vocal about wanting to explore a darker character, specifically a female antagonist in the James Bond franchise. In an interview with Empire magazine on August 25 ahead of the release of her film Bad Apples, Saoirse reiterated her interest in playing a Bond villain. “I said that I wanted to be a Bond villain – and I’m dead serious,” she said, adding that she finds the prospect of a young female antagonist particularly interesting. Barry Keoghan

Actor Barry Keoghan

Barry Keoghan, expressed a preference for playing the antagonist rather than the iconic British spy. In an interview with Radio Times published in March this year, the actor addressed speculation about being considered for the role of James Bond, saying he did not think he fit the criteria for 007. Calling it an iconic role that came with considerable pressure, he said, “I’d rather come in and do the villain. The man teasing Bond, that’s more me.” Henry Cavill

Henry Cavill