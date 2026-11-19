On Thursday, Priyanka took to Instagram to share a few pictures of her vacation and quality time with her daughter, Malti. Some of the pictures showed the mother-daughter duo enjoying themselves on the beach, with Malti drawing in the sand as Priyanka soaked up the sun. Another picture showed the family surfing in the ocean. A couple of pictures also showed Priyanka bringing Malti along to the sets. Malti was seen wearing headphones with the word "producer" written on them. She was also seen reading a script.

Actor Priyanka Chopra is currently busy filming her upcoming projects. However, she never misses a chance to spend time with her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, even if it means bringing her along to the sets. In a new photo dump, Priyanka shared glimpses of her sweet moments with Malti, along with a video of her singing the Gayatri Mantra in a voice that is melting hearts online.

However, what melted hearts on the internet was Malti singing the Gayatri Mantra in her sweet voice. Priyanka sat in front of a small temple at their home with Malti on her lap as she sang the mantra. Malti even received a compliment from her mother, who praised her beautiful voice. Sharing the pictures, Priyanka wrote, "Lately.. In the thick of it.. but in a dream location."

The internet couldn't stop gushing about the video. One of the comments read, "That voice (heart eyes emojis). MM." Another wrote, "Malti Marie the future artiste, producer and singer." Another fan commented, "Malti's voice is so popstar like. Absolutely beautiful." Another wrote, "such a good little singer." Other fans showered Malti with love for singing the Gayatri Mantra in a British accent.

Priyanka has previously taken Malti along with her while filming Heads of State and has also brought her to India during the shoot of Varanasi.

Talking about bringing Malti to the sets of Heads of State, Priyanka told E! News, "She was with me filming this whole movie. We were on location in Provence, and while she was on set, she and her grandma would go to this bakery to get croissants and bring them home. She had the most amazing time while we were filming this movie."