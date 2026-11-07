Priyanka Chopra announces Ventilator 2, revisits her first Marathi production after 10 years

Priyanka Chopra is revisiting the film that marked her first step into film production. The actor has announced Ventilator 2, a sequel to the 2016 Marathi film that was the first project backed by her production house, Purple Pebble Pictures. The announcement comes as the banner completes 10 years, bringing her back to a project that holds a special place in its journey. Priyanka Chopra is revisiting a film that holds a special place in her journey as a producer. The actor has announced Ventilator 2, a sequel to the 2016 Marathi film that marked the first production under her banner, Purple Pebble Pictures.

Priyanka Chopra shares news of Ventilator 2 Priyanka shared the announcement on Instagram, taking a moment to reflect on what she had hoped to achieve when she launched Purple Pebble Pictures. She said she wanted the banner to support stories with something meaningful to say, and Ventilator was one of the projects that stood out for the team.

Reflecting on its journey, she wrote, “10 years ago, with @purplepebblepictures, I decided I want to tell stories that mean something. Ventilator was one of those very important stories to us at the company. A decade later, we’re coming back to it, with so much more…”

Rajesh Mapuskar, who directed the 2016 film, will return to direct the sequel. Priyanka, Dr Madhu Chopra and Mapuskar will produce Ventilator 2 under Purple Pebble Pictures and Magij Pictures. The film is slated for release in 2027, although the makers have yet to announce the cast or share details about the story and shooting schedule.