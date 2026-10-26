Varanasi is time-travel adventure driven by love between couple and emotions between father-son, says SS Rajamouli
SS Rajamouli's 2027 film Varanasi will be headlined by Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran. He spoke about it in Brazil recently.
Filmmaker SS Rajamouli was recently in Brazil to attend the 50th São Paulo International Film Festival (Mostra). He was honoured with the Leon Cakoff Career Award while there, and his most recent film, RRR, was screened with Portuguese subtitles. He also previewed a teaser of his upcoming film Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran.
SS Rajamouli reveals Varanasi is driven by love and emotion
Talking to the ALMANAQUE21 YouTube channel on the sidelines of the film festival, Rajamouli spoke about Varanasi and explained why he hasn’t revealed its story yet, as he did for RRR and some of his other films. “Sometimes I don’t, because the words don’t do justice to the scope of the film. That’s the reason why I released a glimpse of what Varanasi is to be. Instead of putting any words to it, we made a video which we released last year. It takes the audience through the worlds of Varanasi, what they’re going to experience, without telling them anything,” he said.
Urging anyone curious about the film to watch the glimpse, Rajamouli revealed that there’s more to Varanasi than just a time-travel adventure. “It is an adventure which travels through different worlds. It travels through Antarctica, through Africa, through the city of Varanasi, in different time zones. It travels into the time of mythology, where you see giants, Gods, and all that stuff. But everything is driven by the emotion of a father and son, and the emotion of a man and a woman…the love between them. That drives this entire adventure scheme,” said the filmmaker.
About Varanasi
Varanasi is directed by Rajamouli and co-written by his father, V Vijayendra Prasad, and cousin, SS Kanchi. It is produced by Sri Durga Arts and Showing Business. The film stars Mahesh as Rudhra, Priyanka as Mandakini and Prithviraj as the antagonist, Kumbha. This is Rajamouli’s first film after the 2022 hit RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan. Expectations are high for Varanasi, and the glimpse hinting at Mahesh also playing Rama in the film got everyone excited.
Speaking on the Empire Film Podcast recently, Rajamouli remarked that he had never been satisfied with the adaptations of Indian epics like Ramayana or Mahabharata made so far. While his dream project, the Mahabharata, might take time to materialise, Varanasi will feature a short sequence from the Ramayana, depicting the battle between Rama and Kumbhakarna. The film will be released in theatres on April 7, 2027, for Ugadi.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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