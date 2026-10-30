Mumbai, Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas has joined Indian short film "We Were Here", directed by Pranav Bhasin, as an executive producer, lending her support to the project as it gears up for its Academy Awards campaign. Priyanka Chopra Jonas joins Oscar-qualified Indian short film 'We Were Here' as executive producer

The Oscar-qualified film, which has won more than 20 awards across the international festival circuit, has also brought on board actor Andrew Scott and Tony Award-winning playwright and activist V as executive producers.

Chopra Jonas said she was drawn to the film for its take on a subject that has become increasingly relevant.

"This film offers a refreshing, witty take on a subject that feels very timely. I jumped at the opportunity to come on board as an Executive Producer to amplify this creative team and ensure their brilliant, original vision gets the spotlight it deserves," she said in a statement.

"We Were Here" follows three retired men in a small Indian town who, convinced that machines are taking over human jobs, protest by pretending to be household appliances. Their unusual act of resistance takes an unexpected turn when one of their children joins an artificial intelligence company.

Written and directed by Bhasin, the comedy explores themes of technology, employment and the fear of becoming obsolete through the lives of ordinary people.

The film has screened at more than 80 international festivals and won over 20 awards, including the Audience Award for Best Narrative Short and the Redbreast Unhidden Award at South by Southwest , as well as Best Live-Action Short Film Under 15 Minutes and Best Comedy Short at Palm Springs International ShortFest.

Its award at Palm Springs secured its eligibility for Academy Award consideration. The film also won the Canal Prize at the Clermont-Ferrand International Short Film Festival, where it had its world premiere.

The New Yorker has acquired the short film and will premiere it on the publication's official YouTube channels.

Bhasin said it was surreal to have the support of established names such as Chopra Jonas, Scott and V as he takes the film into the awards season.

The film is produced by Yash Gonsai, Dheer Momaya and Dar Gai, and presented by SPLF Media and Aarti Lohia.

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