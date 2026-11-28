Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.
Namit Malhotra denies that Ravana was glorified in Ramayana Part 1; says people liked demon king due to Yash
Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 saw Yash essay Ravana. After the film's release, there was criticism over showing the demon king as multi-layered.
Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1 was released in theatres on November 5 and opened to mixed reviews. The film has faced criticism for portraying Yash’s Ravana not just as a demon king but as a multi-layered persona. Ranbir Kapoor plays Ram, Sita Pallavi plays Sita and Ravi Dubey plays Lakshman in the film. Producer Namit Malhotra, however, clarifies that the film doesn’t glorify Ravana at any point. And that despite being gifted, the king will eventually meet his downfall due to his ego.
Namit Malhotra says Ramayana doesn’t have praise for Ravana
On DD News, Namit was asked to address criticism over supposedly glorifying Ravana in Ramayana. Denying the claims, the producer said, “We have not shown that Ravana is good. What people have liked is Yash’s performance, who is a superstar. Ravana has not done any good deeds in the film. He has wreaked havoc and terrorised so many people that Lord Ram had to intervene to stop him. People also need to understand that we have made a universal film. Nowhere did we praise Ravana. We have only shown his journey from childhood as Dashanan and how someone like him became so powerful as Ravana.”
He also reiterated Ravana’s story to those confused, stating that despite receiving boons from the Gods, the king eventually met his downfall. “But there’s something more important that nobody has asked me till date. If Ravana is such a bad person, then why would Lord Brahma and Lord Shiva bless him? When God Himself has blessed him, he must have done something to deserve it. But that’s not the point. The point has always been that when God gives you everything and your ego takes you to the peak where you believe whatever you do is right, that’s the downfall. It’s Ravana’s ego that kills him,” said Namit.
Yash’s Ravana in Ramayana
While Ravana has often been depicted as a lustful, greedy king in Ramayana adaptations, Ramayana: Part 1 shows the backstory. It shows how a gifted musician is pushed by his mother at a young age to seek power for his people. Years of deep meditation and later, years of war, turn a young Dashanan into a powerful Ravana. Ravana is shown as someone who respects women when he chides his brother-in-law in a scene. He’s also shown to be the kind of king who wants his subjects to live like his equals. The events of the first film end with Ravana seeking revenge by abducting Sita after his sister Surpanaka is disfigured by Lakshman. Ramayana: Part 2 will be released in theatres for Diwali 2028.
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