Shillong Chamber Choir got the nation’s attention 16 years ago as they emerged the winners of the second season of the reality show India’s Got Talent. In 2026, the group completes 25 years, and William Basaiawmoit, who leads the 25-member choir on stage, calls the milestone surreal. “It’s been 25 years and it’s something that is far bigger than I am or anyone is. It has become almost an institution. I'm just honoured to be a part of this entire legacy and take it forward to the best of my ability,” he says. Shillong Chamber Choir

On Thursday, the choir performed in Mumbai and William highlights the connection the group has with the city. “The Mumbai audience has always been so good to us. It's a very driven city with it being the motherland of the film industry. A lot of music comes out of here and the people here have been so receptive. We used to perform here every winter during the Christmas season and we have a great fan base here,” he says.

While 25 years has been a much-awaited milestone, William insists that the journey to reach here hasn’t been as easy, especially since gospel and choral music is not a genre that many Indians are familiar with. “It is very new in India as it is confined to pockets like churches or school choirs. It’s very niche. But it goes back to our founder Neil’s (Neil Nongkynrih) vision. He was classically trained for 13 years, he was also a pianist and completely trained in the Western background. He then came to Shillong and decided to form a choir. He just didn't do the traditional choral music, but dared to do something different,” William shares.

The victory at India’s Got Talent gave them a much-needed recognition and visibility. William says, “We realised that choral music does not just appeal to Western people. It's just a beautiful art form in itself. Its harmony adds so much richness to one simple melody line and we also realised that the Indian audience has been very unspoiled in this kind of music. So, when we did what we did many years ago, the Indian audience was like a sponge and they received it so well and this is what Neil did. He didn't compromise, instead he adapted and brought his elements through the beautiful melodies that have already been there. He took the Western tradition and choral harmony to mainstream music.”

Neil passed away five years ago, and in his honour, Shillong Chamber Choir released their new album recently titled Uncle Neil - Our Songs, Our Story. With the album’s release coinciding with the group’s 25th anniversary, ask William if it was intentional and he says, “It just felt the right thing to do because the Shillong Chamber Choir is him. We have taken that legacy ahead. But it just felt like it was time to take back our audience to the music that was the Shillong Chamber Choir. We've taken some of his older compositions and brought them back to life and reimagined them while keeping the same soul. They are his compositions and it had to be done to put him in the spotlight for our 25 years. This is our community, our story.”