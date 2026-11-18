Shillong, Shillong Chamber Choir said it released a commemorative album paying tribute to its late founder and Padma Shri awardee Neil Nongkynrih to mark its 25 years of establishment. Shillong Chamber Choir completes 25 years, launches album

The album 'Uncle Neil-our songs, our story' was released on Tuesday in partnership with Spotify's Project Echo.

It honours the legacy of Nongkynrih, who founded the choir and nurtured generations of young musicians, taking Shillong's musical talent to national and international stages.

The partnership with Spotify's Project Echo, an initiative aimed at celebrating India's folk and regional music traditions and bringing them to global audiences, will also give the choir a prominent presence on the platform's dedicated hub and its 'Fusion Finds Folk' playlist.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma led the celebrations in Shillong on Tuesday.

The event was attended by government representatives and members of the music community, who recalled Nongkynrih's contribution to music and his role in putting Shillong on the global musical map.

Sangma said he shared a special bond with Nongkynrih through music and described the album as a fitting tribute to the founder's contribution and the choir's 25-year journey.

"As a musician myself, I have always admired his vision and the way he nurtured the Shillong Chamber Choir, creating opportunities for young voices," he said.

Spotify India's Head of Music and Podcasts, Dhruvank Vaidya, said the partnership was aimed at giving India's folk and regional music traditions greater visibility among listeners worldwide.

Choir member William Rishila Basaiawmoit said the album was a tribute to Nongkynrih and the folk roots that shaped the group.

"Everything we are began with Uncle Neil. He heard something special in Meghalaya's voices long before the world did," he said, adding that the founder had always dreamed of taking the state's music to global audiences.

The Shillong Chamber Choir, known for performing in more than 40 languages, has represented India at several national and international platforms during its 25-year journey.

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