The proposed session would allow the administration to seek final approval for Trump’s planned redevelopment of East Potomac Park Golf Course, the repainting of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, and additional work at the National Garden of American Heroes.

According to The Washington Post , Mark Paoletta, the White House official who chairs the National Capital Planning Commission (NCPC), has called a special meeting for December 31, along with a special executive session, to consider several pending projects. Commission members were informed in an email sent Friday that a tentative agenda would follow.

A special Dec. 31 meeting could allow the Trump administration to secure final approvals for several high-profile projects before Democrats take control. (AFP)

The Trump administration is moving to fast-track approvals for several of President Donald Trump’s signature construction projects in Washington. The move comes days before Democrats gain greater influence over the federal review process.

Administration races against political deadline Trump has repeatedly argued that the projects are an effort to beautify the nation’s capital and modernise federal properties.

“We are simply replacing a dangerous and bad Golf Course with a safe and good Golf Course,” Trump wrote this week on Truth Social.

He added, “Time is of the essence — This is a Project that must be started, IMMEDIATELY, or many Seasons will be missed, and the costs will only continue to rise!”

The commission is already scheduled to hold a regular meeting on December 3, when members are expected to review preliminary plans for redeveloping East Potomac Park and the Tidal Basin area in West Potomac Park. According to The Washington Post, the December 31 meeting would likely be used to grant final approval for those projects.

The NCPC is an independent federal 12-member planning agency established by Congress to review major federal development projects in Washington. Six of the panel’s seats are controlled by the administration, and two other seats are held by the GOP chairmen of two congressional committees. The remaining four seats are held by officials representing Washington.

Earlier this month, the commission voted 8-4 to approve Trump’s proposed triumphal arch, with all four Washington representatives voting against the project.