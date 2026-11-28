Several cities in Peru and Ecuador faced major flooding on Friday after downpours in the region linked to the exceptionally strong El Nino phenomenon. El Nino-linked deluges flood cities in Peru, Ecuador

In Piura, capital of the eponymous region in northern Peru, waist-high water filled city streets following 12 hours of heavy rains that began on Thursday.

Some 2,000 families have been impacted by the rains in Piura, according to preliminary reports, National Institute of Civil Defense chief Luis Vasquez told the RPP radio station.

At the home of Pierre Garavito in Piura's Santa Margarita neighborhood, a refrigerator bobbed in the water.

"This is just the first heavy rain from the El Nino phenomenon and look at how it's treating us. Everything, I've lost everything... This is how all the residents in the neighborhood are," he said.

Peruvian President Keiko Fujimori postponed a trip to Colombia due to the crisis and said she plans to travel to the affected areas.

Peru and neighboring Ecuador are among several Latin American countries that have declared national emergencies over El Nino.

The natural phenomenon sees surface temperatures rise in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean, prompting worldwide changes in wind and rain patterns.

This year's episode is projected to be the strongest on record and has already been linked to severe weather across the continent.

Ecuador's National Secretariat for Risk Management reported on Friday that 34 people have died and 47,000 have been impacted by heavy rains linked to El Nino.

In the western city of Manta, AFP witnessed residents wading through chest-deep water and floating on mattresses after two rivers broke their banks.

"We've been soaking in mud for four days," Fernanda Navarrete, 41, told AFP, saying she had not seen flooding on such a scale for a very long time.

"To top it all off, the sewers burst; the stench is awful," she said, noting she had lost furniture, clothing, and appliances in the flooding.

burs-des/pnb

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