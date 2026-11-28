Iran's Navy chief Admiral Shahram Irani has dismissed the US naval blockade against the country, calling it a sign of America's failure in the ongoing conflict. He also claimed that Iran was already taking steps to break the blockade and that its ports remained open. Iran's Navy chief has dismissed the US blockade (AFP/ representative image) more

In an interview with state broadcaster IRIB on Friday, Irani said that imposing a naval blockade during a war meant that the war had already been lost. He also claimed that Iranian forces had struck the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier and damaged a US naval base in Bahrain.

As per ISNA news agency, quoting the interview, Irani said: “A naval blockade makes no sense. Naval blockades are imposed before a war. When a blockade is imposed during a war, it means the war has been lost.”

As per Fars news agency, he also claimed that Iran struck the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier on the second day of the war. “On the second day of the war, we landed the first blow against the enemy, striking the USS Abraham Lincoln with a missile that was being tested for the first time,” he said. “The impact was such that America's main aircraft carrier requested assistance from countries in the region to evacuate the wounded,” he added.

Irani claimed that US forces had been pushed away from Iranian waters. “The enemy who came to reach Iran's internal waters is now begging to be able to pass through the Strait of Hormuz,” he said. “We will push the enemy back to the Gulf of Pigs, where it truly belongs,” he added. He also claimed US forces had been stopped in the Arabian Sea and the northern Indian Ocean.