US President Donald Trump has backed Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi’s efforts to strengthen government control over the country’s oil resources, border crossings and weapons. His statement comes as Baghdad faces growing tensions with the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region and struggles to bring Iran-backed armed groups under state authority. Trump backs Iraq’s efforts to curb oil smuggling, fight corruption and bring weapons under government control. (Photo by Daniel Heuer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP) more

In a post on Truth Social on Friday, Trump outlined Washington’s support for the Iraqi leader’s plans.

“We support Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi’s efforts to assert state authority throughout Iraq, stop the smuggling of Iraqi oil, end corruption, and bring all weapons under the exclusive control of the state,” Trump wrote.

He added, “We support Prime Minister al-Zaidi’s efforts to build a united, prosperous, and strong Iraq that makes its own political decisions.”

The statement signals US support for Baghdad’s efforts to bring oil production and armed groups under federal control.

Baghdad moves to take control of oil fields and border crossings The Iraqi government has stepped up efforts to take charge of oil fields and border crossings currently administered by the Kurdistan Region. Prime Minister al-Zaidi announced on Tuesday that two Kurdish-run crossings with Syria and Iran, along with several oil fields, would come under federal control.

Also Read: Iraq tightens security amid Iran war fears after US calls for border closure; army given ‘exceptional powers’

CBS News reported that the move is part of Baghdad’s efforts to stop illegal oil exports. Kurdish authorities, however, criticised the decision and called it a “constitutional violation.”

Iraqi authorities have also accused oil smugglers of causing major financial losses. According to the state news agency INA, officials estimated that smuggling through the northern Kurdistan Region had cost Iraq around $100 billion.

The decision has also drawn opposition from the region’s two rival political parties, which described Baghdad’s move as “a red line,” CNN reported, citing Kurdish broadcaster Rudaw.

US support comes amid tensions with Iran-backed militias Al-Zaidi is also trying to bring weapons held by armed groups under government control. However, Baghdad has yet to secure the surrender of weapons held by Iran-backed groups, including Kataib Hezbollah, according to CNN.

Iraqi government forces and members of the militia clashed last week after troops entered Jurf al-Sakhar, a stronghold of the group. The area has become an important part of al-Zaidi’s anti-corruption campaign.

Also Read: Trump teases ‘massive’ oil deals with Iraq during visit from PM

CBS News reported that Washington has accused Iran of using Iraq’s economy to evade sanctions, with Kataib Hezbollah allegedly playing a role.

Al-Zaidi, a 41-year-old businessman who took office in May, has also sought closer economic ties with the US. CNN reported that he expressed interest in allowing American oil companies to resume operations in Iraq with security guarantees. Trump welcomed him to the White House in July and described him as “a great fighter” and “a great fan of America.”