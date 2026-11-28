OpenAI has sued Apple. The ChatGPT maker has accused the Big Tech giant of stealing its trade secrets. It has also accused Apple of blocking its access to hardware suppliers. The case was filed on Friday, November 27. OpenAI has sued Apple, accusing it of stealing trade secrets and blocking access to hardware suppliers. (Unsplash) more

According to Reuters, OpenAI filed counterclaims in a California federal court. These are OpenAI's own claims against Apple.

OpenAI said that Apple's employment practices were designed to "trap" employees. As per the report, the company also said these practices were meant to stop employees from working on the technology of Apple's competitors.

How the fight started According to Reuters, OpenAI's move came after Apple sued it first. Apple had accused OpenAI of poaching its employees. Apple said OpenAI did this to gain access to its technology.

Reuters also reported that earlier this year, Apple sued OpenAI and two former employees. Apple alleged that its trade secrets were misappropriated. As per the report, this was done to help the ChatGPT owner's entry into consumer hardware.

According to Reuters, OpenAI has denied these allegations.