Disclaimer: This story contains references to suicide, which some readers may find distressing. If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please seek help from a mental health professional or contact a local suicide prevention helpline. Sen. Deb Fischer's office has shared an update on the death of her husband, Bruce. (fischer.senate.gov) more

Nebraska Senator Deb Fischer's husband, Bruce Fischer, died by suicide, a spokesperson for her office has said. He was 76.

The Republican senator's office announced on Monday that Bruce had died on Sunday, “peacefully while doing what he loved most, spending time outdoors.”

Later, her office shared a new statement on X. "There has been a sad update in the death of Senator Fischer's husband, Bruce," the statement said.

“Initially, it was believed that Bruce passed peacefully at home. Upon further investigation, it was learned that Bruce chose to end his life. The family is deeply grateful for the recent outpouring of sympathy for their loss, and asks for understanding in this time of mourning,” the statement added.

As per the statement, there will be no further comment and no other details will be provided.