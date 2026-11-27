The U.S. military has disabled a merchant ship in the Gulf of Oman that was trying to run its blockade of Iranian ports, U.S. Central Command said Friday in a statement. U.S. forces fired precision munitions at the Pacific Archer’s stern, disabling its propulsion after it allegedly tried to run the blockade of Iranian ports (Getty Images via AFP) more

According to the statement, the military disabled the Palau-flagged M/V Pacific Archer on Thursday by firing “precision munitions” at the ship’s stern from a military aircraft.

“The ship’s propulsion was ultimately disabled and the civilian crew was unharmed,” the statement added.

According to U.S. Central Command, the Pacific Archer left the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas before it attempted to run the blockade. Ship tracking websites list the ship’s destination as Singapore.

The U.S. has been blockading Iranian posts since April, though the blockade was lifted in the summer during peace talks with Tehran and resumed in July. Since then, the U.S. military says it has redirected 158 merchant ships and disabling those that refuse to comply.

The Pacific Archer is at least the 15th disclosed vessel to be disabled by the U.S. military since the blockade began in the spring and the sixth since it resumed this summer. The previous vessel was disabled on Nov. 7.

In June, the practice drew condemnation when a military strike on a Guinea-Bissau-flagged tanker attempting to evade the American blockade resulted in three deaths.

Three Indian sailors were killed when American forces struck the Palau-flagged M/T Settebello, officials in India said at the time. The leader of the International Maritime Organization, a United Nations agency, condemned the attack.

U.S. Central Command has consistently said that American forces issue multiple warnings before firing on the merchant ships.