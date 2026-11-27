Comedian and actor Tim Robinson has launched a furious attack on a Southern California police department on social media, branding officers “dirty pigs” in a series of profane comments posted beneath a tribute to a police dog killed in the line of duty. Tim Robinson posted profane criticism of Burbank police beneath a tribute to K-9 Spike, who was killed while helping officers search for an armed suspect. (Burbank Police Department) more

The I Think You Should Leave and The Chair Company star targeted the official Instagram account of the Burbank Police Department earlier this week, taking issue with a memorial post honouring K-9 Spike.

The post, published on 22 November, marked the first anniversary of the police dog's death after he was shot by an armed suspect who fled during a traffic stop in November 2025.

Robinson's comments quickly turned hostile, with the comedian accusing officers of exploiting the animal and forcing it into a dangerous situation.

Tim Robinson calls officers ‘dirty pigs’ over K-9 tribute In one of his comments beneath the department's memorial video, Robinson wrote: “Dirty pigs made a dog do their violence! Now they celebrate their abuse of an innocent animal? Scum bag pigs.”

The comedian continued his criticism in subsequent messages, arguing that Spike should never have been placed in a position where his life was at risk. “F— you dirty pigs,” he wrote in another comment.

He later added: “Trying to drum up emotion for a dog y’all forced to work. Classic dumb pig s—!”

Robinson also directed criticism at a particular officer by name.

When his earlier comments were no longer visible beneath the post, the actor returned to the discussion and accused the department of deliberately removing his remarks.

“You took my comments down?!!!! What are you trying to hide pigs??!! What about transparency???” he wrote.