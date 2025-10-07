Hollywood Burbank Airport left unmanned for hours as US government shutdown hits air traffic control

As the US government shutdown continues, its impact has now reached the air traffic control at airports across the country. In one such incident on Monday, Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport had no zero traffic controllers as the shutdown triggered a staffing shortage. A dark and unstaffed air traffic control tower is seen at the Hollywood Burbank Airport amid the US government shutdown(AFP)

As per a notice from the Federal Aviation Administration, a staffing shortage was scheduled to become from 4:14 pm local time and last till 10 PM. During his Burbank Airport's ATC tower was left unmanned.

Based on a report by ABC News, air traffic controllers said that their responsibilities will be temporarily transferred to Southern California TRACON in San Diego, to communicate with pilots landing and taking off from the airport.

Newsom slams Trump

California Governor Gavin Newsom took to X to slam Trump for the shutdown, which triggered the staffing shortage.

"Thanks, @realDonaldTrump! Burbank Airport has ZERO air traffic controllers from 4:15pm to 10pm today because of YOUR government shutdown," wrote Newsom.

Shutdown to worsen conditions at airports

As per an FAA notice, the shutdown has also resulted in many staff calling in sick to work since they will not be paid. Some 13,000 air traffic controllers and about 50,000 Transportation Security Administration officers are required to turn up for work during the shutdown, a Reuters report said.

In 2019, during the 35-day shutdown, many air traffic controllers and TSA officers at leading airports skipped out of work due to no paychecks.

Furthermore, Transportation secretary Sean Duffy has said that , air traffic staffing has been cut by 50% in some areas since the shutdown started last week.

US government shuts down

The US government went into a shutdown after US President Donald Trump's Republican Party failed to reach an agreement with Democrats for the spending bill.

Both parties have been engaged in a standdown over healthcare spending after Democrats refused to back a bill they claim will make healthcare more expensive for Americans.

During a government shutdown, all non-essential federal services are halted and workers are furloughed until the budget and spending matter is resolved.

However, workers whose work is deemed necessary to protect life and property, are required to continue working without pay until the shutdown ends.