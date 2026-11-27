US President Donald Trump sparked an awkward moment during his Thanksgiving call with American service personnel overseas after telling a deployed Marine commander that he could be “easily replaced” if he ever decided to leave the military. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump speak to troops from Mar-a-Lago on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) more

Trump made the remark while speaking to six deployed military units from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on Thursday. First Lady Melania Trump was seated beside him during the calls, which were intended to thank American troops serving abroad over the holiday.

One of the officers who received a call was Lieutenant Colonel Matthew S. Andrews, commander of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 312, stationed at Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates, as per Daily Mail.

Trump tells Marine commander he could be easily replaced During his conversation with Andrews, Trump began by expressing gratitude for the Marines' service before turning to recruitment figures across the US armed forces.

The President claimed that military recruitment was performing better than ever, saying: “Recruitment numbers are the best they’ve ever been. We’re setting records in every single force.”

However, his comments took an unexpected turn when he directly addressed the Marine commander.

“In other words, what I’m saying to you, Matthew, is that if you ever leave, we’re gonna replace you very easily,” Trump said.

He then added: “So, don’t leave, Matthew. OK? Don’t leave.”

Andrews responded politely, telling the President: “Thank you, Mr President. I appreciate it.”

The Marine squadron operates fighter aircraft involved in countering Iranian missile and drone threats over the Strait of Hormuz, a strategically important shipping route through which approximately one-fifth of the world's oil supply passes.

The air base had also come under attack during the early stages of the ongoing war.