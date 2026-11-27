A seven-year-old Venezuelan girl, who has spent 29 days at an immigration detention facility in Texas, has appealed directly to US President Donald Trump to release her, writing a heartfelt letter expressing her wish to return to her father and school. Charlotte Ortiz’s 29-day detention at a Texas immigration facility has prompted calls from Texas Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa and the family’s lawyer for her release and an end to family detention. (Getty Images via AFP) more “Mr President Trump, I would like to visit my father and study at my school,” Charlotte Ortiz wrote in the letter from inside the Dilley, Texas, immigration processing centre, as per The Guardian. The letter was accompanied by drawings of her parents. Charlotte has been held at the Dilley Immigration Processing Centre in Texas for nearly a month, following the arrest of her mother, Karen Ortiz, by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in October. Charlotte said in a statement that being held in detention had left her upset at missing out on her education. She particularly misses her art lessons and teacher. She also expressed how much she longs to see her father, saying she wants to be released so she can hug him and spend time playing with him.

Mother claims ICE threatened prolonged separation Karen said immigration officers allowed her to bring Charlotte into the detention facility after her arrest. However, she alleged that agents warned her that any misconduct could result in her being separated from her daughter until the child turned 21. She also claimed that ICE officials offered to release both of them if they agreed to leave the US voluntarily. Charlotte's detention has raised concerns over the length of time children are being held at the facility. Under a 1985 class-action settlement, commonly known as the Flores agreement, children in immigration custody are generally required to be released within 20 days, subject to certain conditions. Charlotte's 29-day detention has gone beyond that period.

Family says child has lost weight in detention The Ortiz family arrived in the US from Venezuela in 2024 through a humanitarian parole programme introduced under former President Joe Biden. The programme was later terminated by the Trump administration. A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said a judge had ordered Karen's arrest after she failed to attend immigration hearings, OK Magazine reported. However, her father, Bruno Ortiz, disputed this account, claiming the missed appointments resulted from an error in the notices they received. Bruno has also raised concerns about Charlotte's health, alleging that she has lost 15 pounds during her time in detention. He further claimed that detention officers discarded cereal that Karen had kept in her room for her daughter. Describing the child's limited food intake, Bruno told The Guardian: “Over the course of a day, she might eat five spoonfuls of rice.” “That was the most harrowing thing to hear,” he added. Bruno also rejected the suggestion that his family belonged to the category of migrants described by the Trump administration as the “worst of the worst”. “We never came to this country illegally,” he told the newspaper, explaining that the family had entered the US through a Biden-era programme while seeking asylum. “We came here looking for a better opportunity, for our family to grow, to fulfil our dreams – and little by little we were [getting] it,” he said. The DHS, however, dismissed the family's argument, telling the newspaper that submitting an asylum application “does NOT confer legal status in our country”.