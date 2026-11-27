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PETA says Jensen Huang's fashion choices stuck in ‘Stone Age’, urges him to ditch signature leather jacket
PETA president Tracy Reiman wrote in the letter that Huang’s fashion statement “has been stuck in the Stone Age”.
Animal rights organisation People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has urged Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to replace his signature leather jacket with a vegan alternative, saying his “fashion statement has been stuck in the Stone Age”.
Huang, who resigned as Nvidia CEO following allegations of several extramarital affairs before returning to the position a few days later, is known for his large collection of leather jackets.
Inside PETA’s letter to Huang
In an open letter dated November 18, PETA said there was “nothing forward-thinking about wearing the skin of a slaughtered animal”. It urged Huang to switch to an “innovative vegan leather one, perhaps of cactus, as you’ll have to show thick skin”.
The organisation also sent him an olive-coloured leather jacket, which it said was “every bit as recognisable as your signature style”. The key difference, PETA said, was that “no animals had to lose their skin for it”.
PETA president Tracy Reiman wrote in the letter that Huang’s fashion statement “has been stuck in the Stone Age”.
“Revolutionary technology replaces outdated systems, and leather comes from one of the most outdated systems of all. We hope you’ll fall head over heels in love with the olive leather jacket we’re sending,” it added.
Jensen Huang’s love for leather jackets
While other tech leaders like OpenAI's Sam Altman and Meta's Mark Zuckerberg are often seen in casual outfits, Huang has developed a distinct style with his choice of leather jackets.
Huang has previously said that he owns between 30 and 40 leather jackets. These include a $9,000 Tom Ford jacket with crocodile embossing, The Independent reported.
Huang stepped down from Nvidia earlier this month after a 33-year association with the company, following an admission that he had been unfaithful to his wife. However, on Monday (November 23), Nvidia's board reinstated him as president and CEO, saying it was satisfied with his ability to lead the company.