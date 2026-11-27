The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) appears to have waterboarded more terrorism suspects than the agency previously admitted. This number goes beyond the three detainees the CIA officially acknowledged subjecting to the torture technique after the September 11, 2001, attacks, according to newly declassified FBI interview records released this week. The disclosure adds to questions about the CIA's interrogation programme under former US president George W. Bush, which involved holding terrorism suspects at secret overseas prisons, commonly known as black sites, and using harsh interrogation methods. (AP Photo) more The records, obtained following a New York Times lawsuit under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), include an account from a former CIA contract translator who told FBI investigators in 2012 that he had witnessed a detainee being waterboarded at a secret detention facility in Afghanistan. The disclosure adds to questions about the CIA's interrogation programme under former US president George W. Bush, which involved holding terrorism suspects at secret overseas prisons, commonly known as black sites, and using harsh interrogation methods.

Former translator describes waterboarding at Afghanistan black site According to the FBI interview report, cited by NYT, the former translator said he had seen a detainee identified as “Bahir” strapped to a board tilted downwards into water at a CIA detention facility near Kabul, Afghanistan. The facility was known as the Salt Pit or Detention Site Cobalt. An FBI agent summarising the translator's account said approximately three to four people were involved in the waterboarding session. The witness said he saw the incident while passing through the area but did not participate in it. The newly released records do not establish the detainee's identity or confirm how many times the technique was used at the facility. The translator reportedly described Bahir as a relative of Hekmatyar, an Afghan militia leader and politician. The New York Times reported that the description could refer to Ghairat Bahir, whom CIA records indicated had been held by the agency for about two years beginning in 2002 and subjected to what it called “enhanced” interrogation techniques. However, it remains unclear whether the two men are the same person.