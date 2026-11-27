US Senator Bernie Sanders has welcomed New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s appointment of Rachael Pazdan as the city’s first executive director of music, a newly created position aimed at supporting musicians, expanding access to live performances and strengthening the local music industry. Bernie Sanders praises Mamdani for naming Rachael Pazdan NYC’s first executive director of music. (X/ @maddenifico) more In a post on X, Sanders said Mamdani had appointed the first-ever executive director of music to make musical events more accessible to the public and support musicians. “He’s right,” Sanders wrote, adding that the world needed “more support for music and the arts and less spending on wars and weapons of destruction”.

The appointment was announced on November 23 by Rafael Espinal, commissioner of the New York City Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME). Pazdan will serve as a liaison between the city government and New York’s music workforce and industry.

Who is Rachael Pazdan? Pazdan is a Brooklyn-based music programmer, creative producer and event specialist with more than 15 years of experience in the music and live events industry. According to SUNY Purchase website, she has worked with artists, brands, venues, nonprofits and cultural organisations on music programming and live experiences. She helped build creative agency AdHoc Projects and has worked on projects for clients including Pitchfork, Adult Swim, Eventbrite, BandLab and Bryant Park. Her experience also includes producing events for Global Citizen in New York and South Africa. Pazdan has booked music for New York venues including Public Records, Le Poisson Rouge, The Bell House and Manhattan Inn. She also organised music programming with Joy to the Polls, a non-partisan initiative that uses live music to encourage voter participation.