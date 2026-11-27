A trip to a Michigan estate sale turned into a jackpot for one art collector when he bought a painting for $30 after recognising the signature of American surrealist Gertrude Abercrombie, without knowing the full history or significance of the work. The 1951 piece, titled Alderman Merriam’s Shells, had not been seen publicly for decades before coming to auction in 2026. Once verified, the work fetched $1,352,600 at Freeman’s auction house in New York on October 1, setting a world auction record for Abercrombie. Representative AI image of an auction featuring a rediscovered vintage painting. (AI-generate/ ChatGPT) more

According to Freeman's, the painting had not been on public display for about 75 years until it was found at a Michigan estate sale. With a pre-sale estimate of $150,000 to $250,000, the auction result was a surprise. Its transformation from an estate sale purchase to a million-dollar hammer price reinvigorated awareness of Abercrombie’s work within the American surrealist canon and the Chicago mid-century art community.

An unexpected discovery at a Michigan estate sale The find was made in summer 2026 during a visit to an estate sale in Michigan by a dedicated art collector. Freeman’s report states that the collector was interested in searching for vintage 45 rpm records and mid-century furniture when he encountered a small painting. It was in a dark corner of a hallway leading to the garage. Upon recognising the signature as that of Gertrude Abercrombie, he bought it for $30. He studied the artist and tried to find documentation that he could trace back to the painting.

During his research, he found the painting in a Milwaukee Art Museum retrospective titled The Whole World Is a Mystery, which featured Abercrombie’s work. A copy of the exhibition catalog showed a photo of work known as the Alderman Merriam’s Shells, along with an original 1952 newspaper clipping from the Chicago Tribune. Art historian Dr. Susan Weininger was subsequently consulted to verify the painting. She further established its attribution to Abercrombie. Finally, the collector then asked Freeman to help sell the work.

The history behind Abercrombie's 1951 painting The artist painted a still life in oil on a board in 1951, titled Shells, showing nine shells carefully placed on a slate-grey background. One conical shell appears to be levitating above the others, attached by a string and set against the darkness. The shells were donated by Alderman Robert Merriam, one of Chicago’s most prominent civic leaders, who represented the city’s Fifth Ward, which included Hyde Park. The work is unusually realistic for the artist, who almost always used her own imagination and memory.

A Chicago native born in 1909, Abercrombie was a significant force in the art world of mid-century Chicago. Known as a surrealist, she created a visual style that featured isolated objects and strange interiors, vacant landscapes, and fantastic arrangements. Her artwork often rendered familiar subject matter into extraordinary compositions and created an environment of calm decorum, blending the real and surreal.

Analysis of published research in the Journal of Surrealism and the Americas discussed Gertrude Abercrombie as part of a group of artists who developed a distinctive Chicago interpretation of surrealism. The painting was exhibited in six solo exhibitions between 1952 and 1953. Abercrombie later sold it to Dr. John Reynolds of Kalamazoo, Michigan, in exchange for medical care. The painting remained with his family out of public view for decades until surfacing at the 2026 estate sale