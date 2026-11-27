Boren also disclosed that Interior Secretary Doug Burgum wanted the reorganisation completed within five months, while President Donald Trump wanted it finished even sooner.

"We're going to have to make decisions, some of which will be wrong. And some of those wrong decisions will lead to catastrophe," Boren told attendees. He added that the consequences could include "big costs, big disruption in people's lives and deaths".

Michael Boren, undersecretary of agriculture for natural resources and development, made the remarks during a private session at the Red Sky Summit in San Francisco on November 4, according to a transcript obtained by The Washington Post.

US wildfire restructuring under Trump could bring 'catastrophe', official warns. (Getty Images via AFP)

A senior Trump administration official has warned that the government's rapid overhaul of US wildfire response agencies could lead to wrong decisions, major disruptions and deaths, raising concerns over firefighter safety during an already deadly year.

Trump administration pushes unified wildfire service The Trump administration established the US Wildland Fire Service in January to streamline firefighting operations and separate firefighters from land management responsibilities.

For decades, federal wildland firefighters have been spread across several agencies, with the US Forest Service overseeing the largest share of the workforce. The existing system has faced challenges involving staff retention, pay and administrative delays.

The new structure aims to bring firefighting operations under a unified command, giving fire officials greater authority over decisions such as prescribed burns and strategies for containing wildfires.

However, key elements of the reorganisation still require further study and congressional approval. The changes are also taking place as federal agencies face staffing shortages following workforce cuts under the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

At the Red Sky Summit, Boren and Brian Fennessy, director of the US Wildland Fire Service, defended the restructuring, arguing that a unified system would improve coordination and firefighter safety.

21 wildland firefighters have died this year The reorganisation comes after a particularly deadly year for wildland firefighters. According to data from the federal Lessons Learned Center cited by The Washington Post, 21 people have died in wildland firefighting operations in 2026.

A review of two federal datasets by the publication found that this was the third-deadliest year for the workforce since at least 2016.

The deaths have intensified concerns among firefighters, safety experts and families about changing firefighting strategies while agencies are still being reorganised. Officials also discussed the administration's support for a more aggressive approach to extinguishing wildfires, known as a full-suppression strategy.