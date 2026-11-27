Other factors helped, too. Workers and employers put billions more than required into the pension funds. The shakiest plans got tens of billions of dollars from Congress. Some plans also reduced future pension benefits promised to workers. But for most of the plans, investment returns were the biggest driver of their improved health. Stocks typically made up the biggest share of those investments, according to Milliman.

“Stocks have helped a lot,” said Michael Scott, executive director of the National Coordinating Committee for Multiemployer Plans, a group of employers, pension funds, unions and workers.

Now, the nation’s 1,176 active multiemployer plans have a combined $900 billion on hand, according to an analysis by pension consultant Milliman. That is their healthiest funding level since 2007 and, for most, it is enough money to cover the expected cost of workers’ promised pension benefits. There is even a small surplus that could cushion the blow if the recent selloff continues.

Years of double-digit market gains have spurred a remarkable turnaround for multiemployer retirement plans, those pensions governed by collective bargaining agreements between a group of employers and a union. These funds fell into a dangerous limbo after suffering severe losses in the 2008-09 financial crisis, and amid the decadeslong decline of industries like mining and manufacturing.

Five years ago, millions of truckers, miners and other American industrial workers were in such grave danger of having their pensions cut that Congress injected cash. The real rescue came from the U.S. stock market.

“They’re outside every day earning every dollar that they’re making,” pension trustee Mike Hess said of the ironworkers whose retirement benefits are covered by the plan. “At the end of the day when they want to go and retire after putting in a hard 25 to 30 years, they expect their money to be there.”

It isn’t all thanks to artificial intelligence or data centers either. The ironworkers’ plan has been underweight the Magnificent Seven tech stocks that have led the market in recent years. The plan has a value bent, investing in passive index funds that focus on high-quality companies that cost relatively less to buy.

U.S. stocks account for the biggest share of the fund’s portfolio and one of its strongest-performing asset classes. And in the past decade, they have been instrumental in restoring the full amount required to cover all future pension benefits. The plan had $770 million on hand as of Sept. 30.

Consider the Ironworkers District Council of New England pension fund, a retirement plan founded in 1957 whose nearly 5,000 workers and retirees have helped erect many of the structures that make up Boston’s skyline. Ten years ago, the plan had only about 70% of the money it needed to cover pension benefits, according to the fund’s investment consultant Meketa.

Hess, 48, followed an uncle into iron work and contributed a portion of his pay to the fund for more than two decades while installing rebar, doing ornamental work and building structures and exteriors, including for Boston’s Millennium Tower.

The stakes are high. Unlike city, state and public school employees, whose pensions enjoy strong court protections and are routinely topped up with taxpayer dollars, multiemployer pensions can run out of money. The federal Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation provides backup benefits in that scenario, but someone with 30 years of work would max out at $12,870 a year.

Multiemployer pension plans cover professions ranging from musicians to bricklayers, steelworkers, roofers, woodworkers, miners and a range of other laborers. They were once stable, in large part because they were serving thriving industries. But changes across many of those industries weakened the plans.

Many also made some of the same overly optimistic investment projections and outdated lifespan calculations that have hamstrung public and corporate pensions. Then in 2008 stock losses slashed pension savings. The recession that followed put many of those laborers out of work and their pension contributions dried up.

Some pensions were still in such dire straits a decade later that Congress in 2021 approved an $80 billion bailout that has dramatically improved funding levels for 155 plans. Three dozen other plans still face deep shortfalls, with an aggregate funding level of 60%, according to the Milliman analysis. Those plans may not have been eligible for aid during the designated time period or they may have been approved for funding but were still waiting to receive it at the time of the study, said one of the authors, Nina Lantz.

The Dorchester, Mass.-based ironworkers’ pension lost 26% in 2008, a devastating blow. With the economy in a recession, construction work dried up, too, meaning the pension was paying out more than it took in for several years. Typically, a portion of the pay each union member gets for an hour’s work goes to the pension.

But unlike 401(k)-style “defined contribution” plans, pension funds pay out predetermined benefits even when the market underperforms. Short on cash, the ironworkers fund had to unload stocks and other investments at lows.

“We were selling out of our index funds just so we can pay the members,” recalled Hess’ fellow trustee, Russell Anderson, who recently retired as owner of Rockland, Mass.-based Union Steel Erectors.

Hess, who got involved with the pension in 2016 as the equivalent of a board observer and became a trustee in 2020, got into the habit of watching Bloomberg Television in his office in the union hall. He said he learned over time not to focus too much on the market’s daily gyrations, knowing the plan was investing for the long haul.

Another part of the equation: getting workers’ trust. For stock market gains to have a real impact, the pension fund needed more money to invest. Union members repeatedly agreed to requests from Hess and other trustees to increase the portion of their paychecks going into pension coffers.

“You try to educate the member as to why that money’s needed,” Hess said. “If you don’t tell them why (the fund) needs to get the dollar, you’re not getting that dollar.”

It took the pension more than a decade to make it back to the 85% funding level it had at the beginning of 2008. It finally happened at the end of 2021 after three years of double-digit gains in the S&P 500. The following year, the pension fund increased its allocation to public equities—which meant buying more stocks in 2022, a year when the equity market tanked. The pension invests in U.S., global and emerging stock markets.

“Looking back, it seems easier than it was,” said Meketa’s Dan Dynan, who advises the ironworkers’ pension, among other clients.

Dynan recalled moments like 2022 and the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic as difficult times for worried investors to remain committed to their stock allocations.

The ironworkers’ commitment to a robust stock portfolio paid off when another three years of double-digit gains in the S&P 500 followed in 2023, 2024 and 2025, plugging a $50 million dollar shortfall and pushing the funding level above 100% this year. Recently, the plan has made moves to protect its stock gains by shifting more money into bonds and infrastructure.

“It was nice to finally see a triple-digit number,” Anderson said.

Write to Heather Gillers at heather.gillers@wsj.com and Juliet Chung at Juliet.Chung@wsj.com