US President Donald Trump has once again defended Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang amid growing scrutiny over national security concerns linked to the chipmaker's business ties to China. Trump said he did not consider Huang a security threat and had enough information to support his view. US President Donald Trump has defended Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. (REUTERS) more

“I think he's absolutely fine,” Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate, according to AFP. “When I did speak to him, he is so happy to be going back. He calls it his second term,” the president also said, as per reports.

AFP asked how he could be sure, as it said the Justice Department had not conducted an investigation into Huang. Trump said his belief was based on "information I have, which is a lot of information," as per AFP.

As per Reuters, Trump also said he will probably speak to Huang soon.

This is not the first time Trump has defended Huang. In an interview with CNBC on Monday, Trump said he had spoken to Nvidia's board and convinced them to bring Huang back, as per BBC.

"They did ask for assurance on the national security threat," Trump said. "And we gave them assurances at least with everything we know. And we know a lot."

"People say, is it a threat to have him? No, it's a threat to lose him," the president added.

As per BBC, Trump was asked if Nvidia's stock losses after Huang resigned had played a part in his decision to step in. "Probably so," Trump said.

Questions over Nvidia chips and China Nvidia’s most advanced artificial intelligence (AI) chips are reaching at least two US-based companies controlled by Chinese-owned firms, raising questions about whether US export controls are keeping sensitive technology away from China, a CBS News investigation found.

Some of the chips were later leased or sold to companies in Southeast Asia, according to the report. The findings come as US officials and lawmakers seek answers about how advanced Nvidia chips are reaching Chinese companies.

Nvidia can sell lower-powered chips to China without a special license. But its most advanced chips, including the Blackwell line used to build AI models, are subject to strict export controls. Nvidia made nearly $20 billion in sales to China last year.

"It is a wake-up call for accountability, for properly resourcing the enforcement bodies, and for every leading private-sector tech company to map where it is exposed," said Mishel Kondi, a senior analyst at C4ADS, as per CBS News.