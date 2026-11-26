Nvidia told its manufacturing partners to stop shipping servers to four Southeast Asian countries amid US scrutiny over suspected ties to China, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing three people with knowledge of the matter. Neither Nvidia nor any of its manufacturing partners have issued any statements on the halt. (Bloomberg) more

According to the report, manufacturing partners such as Dell and Supermicro, which package Nvidia’s chips into servers, have conveyed to buyers in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia that Nvidia will not allow their orders to be shipped.

The people cited in the report said it was unclear whether the halt is temporary or how long it will last, as Nvidia and its partners try to comply with Washington’s new export controls on advanced artificial intelligence (AI) chips.

This comes after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigned and then was reinstated following reports of extramarital affairs, including with Alice Huang, who ran Megaspeed, a cloud provider that leased access to Chinese companies, and a suspected Chinese intelligence asset.

Neither Nvidia nor any of its manufacturing partners have issued any statements on the halt.

Why the halt? Many Chinese groups circumvent US export controls by renting access via cloud computing providers that buy servers with Nvidia chips. The US Commerce Department introduced new rules last week to stop it, following the row over Jensen Huang's affair.

Demand from Chinese tech companies has fuelled Southeast Asia’s data centre boom, particularly in Malaysia and Indonesia, where billions of dollars have poured into AI infrastructure construction. The new US restrictions have put much of that investment in jeopardy.

Among the buyers affected by the Nvidia halt is Aolani, a Singapore-based cloud company that planned to provide advanced computing power to ByteDance, the Chinese owner of TikTok, through leasing agreements, according to two people cited in the FT report.

The halt in exports by Nvidia has reportedly led some bankers who previously agreed to finance the project to stop issuing about $500 million in credit, and to ByteDance potentially dropping the deal.