SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has said every child in the United States will receive two shares of the aerospace company, after SpaceX announced a stock donation to children's investment accounts and Musk pledged to match it personally. Elon Musk announces two SpaceX shares for every American child. (REUTERS) more

In a November 25 announcement, SpaceX said it would contribute one newly issued share of its Class A common stock to every currently active Trump Account.

Musk will personally match the number of shares donated by the company, effectively bringing the proposed contribution to two shares per qualifying account.

The announcement builds on Musk's earlier pledge to give one of his SpaceX shares to every child in America next year.

In an October 19 post on X, he had said the initiative would be the first of several such efforts.