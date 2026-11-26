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Elon Musk promises two SpaceX shares for every US child, including one from his own stake
SpaceX says it will contribute one newly issued share of its Class A stock to each active Trump Account, with Elon Musk matching the gift.
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has said every child in the United States will receive two shares of the aerospace company, after SpaceX announced a stock donation to children's investment accounts and Musk pledged to match it personally.
In a November 25 announcement, SpaceX said it would contribute one newly issued share of its Class A common stock to every currently active Trump Account.
Musk will personally match the number of shares donated by the company, effectively bringing the proposed contribution to two shares per qualifying account.
The announcement builds on Musk's earlier pledge to give one of his SpaceX shares to every child in America next year.
In an October 19 post on X, he had said the initiative would be the first of several such efforts.
SpaceX links donation to Trump Accounts
SpaceX described the contribution as an effort to extend ownership of the company to younger Americans. Its announcement said the shares would be newly issued Class A common stock and that Musk would match the company's contribution.
However, the company has not provided details about when the shares will be transferred or how Musk's personal contribution will be administered. It also remains unclear whether his matching shares will be distributed through the same accounts and whether any restrictions will apply to selling them.
Who is eligible for Trump Accounts
The donation is tied to active Trump Accounts, a tax-advantaged investment programme established for eligible children under the age of 18.
According to the Internal Revenue Service, children with valid Social Security numbers who will not turn 18 before the end of the calendar year in which their accounts are established can qualify.
The US Treasury said it completed automatic enrolment on October 1, making accounts available for eligible children under 18 with valid Social Security numbers. Parents or guardians must claim and activate the accounts to manage them.
The distinction means the SpaceX announcement does not, by itself, establish that every child will automatically receive the shares. The company's stated commitment covers currently active Trump Accounts.
Shotwell also pledges SpaceX shares
The latest announcement follows a separate commitment from SpaceX president and chief operating officer Gwynne Shotwell and her husband, who pledged more than two million SpaceX shares for children's Trump Accounts.
SpaceX confirmed the separate gift in its November 25 statement, describing it as a personal contribution to the next generation of Americans.
The stock donations add to private contributions being made to the Trump Accounts programme, which is designed to give children an investment account that can grow over time.