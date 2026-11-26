The U.S. Trade Representative said the tariffs, which had been expected, are to punish countries contributing to excess industrial capacity that is undermining American manufacturing.

The Trump administration announced a new round of tariff increases Wednesday at the same time a key measure of inflation reached a three-year high—and mere weeks after Republicans were crushed in a midterm election that turned on affordability.

Given their unpopularity, there is never a good time to raise tariffs. That said, this week was especially bad.

Why is the Trump administration proposing new tariffs on China and other trading partners?

Why is the Trump administration proposing new tariffs on China and other trading partners?

The broader purpose, though, is to rebuild the global tariff wall that President Trump had erected last year. The Supreme Court this year ruled that the law he cited didn’t permit tariffs. The latest duties are based on different, firmer statutory authority.

The tariffs will take effect after a comment period scheduled to end Jan. 5 and hearing scheduled for Jan. 25. The aggregate impact on inflation is likely to be modest; the U.S. Trade Representative said they incorporate, rather than stack on top of, existing duties and won’t exceed previously agreed caps in deals negotiated with trading partners like the European Union.

The Budget Lab at Yale University estimates the new levies would lift the average effective tariff for the U.S. from 11.4% to 13.9%, close to the rate that prevailed before the February Supreme Court ruling. The group, founded by former Biden administration economists, estimates they could raise consumer prices by 0.3%.

While the magnitude may not be consequential, especially with crude oil now retreating, the direction is: At a time when the public, businesses and investors are acutely attuned to ubiquitous cost pressures, Trump is adding to them.

Inflation in October rose to 3.8%, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday, using the Federal Reserve’s preferred price gauge. Excluding food and energy, it hit 3.3%, the highest since late 2023, and well above the Fed’s 2% target.

The sources of that inflation are broad based: a jump in energy prices stemming from the war with Iran and pressure on tech products from the AI build-out. Last year’s tariffs had some effect, but that was likely fading. Inflation pressures in general are widespread, especially among services.