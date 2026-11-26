Speaking to reporters on Wednesday at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio, Vance said officials had confirmed that Huang was not under investigation by the Justice Department or national security agencies.

His comments come as Huang prepares to face questions from US lawmakers over the controversy surrounding his brief departure from the company and subsequent return.

JD Vance says Jensen Huang does not need a presidential pardon, adding that he has seen no evidence the Nvidia CEO committed a crime. (Paul Vernon/ Pool via AP) (Paul Vernon/Pool AFP via AP)

US Vice President JD Vance has pushed back against suggestions that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang could need a presidential pardon, saying there is no evidence that the executive has committed a crime.

Why did JD Vance say Jensen Huang does not need a presidential pardon?

Why did JD Vance say Jensen Huang does not need a presidential pardon?

Is Jensen Huang under investigation by the Justice Department or US intelligence agencies?

Is Jensen Huang under investigation by the Justice Department or US intelligence agencies?

“I don’t think he needs a pardon at all,” Vance said. “I haven’t seen any evidence again that he committed a crime. And if there is evidence that he committed a crime, then that’s up to relevant authorities to actually bring a prosecution against him.”

According to the Associated Press, Vance made the remarks after attending a Thanksgiving Eve meal with military personnel. His comments followed President Donald Trump's statement to the New York Post that a pardon for Huang was “always an option,” although he did not believe one would be necessary.

Huang prepares for congressional questioning Huang is scheduled to take part in a closed-door interview on December 1 with members of three congressional panels, including the House Intelligence and Foreign Affairs committees and the Select Committee on China. He is also expected to appear at a public Senate Banking Committee hearing on December 3.

Also Read: Trump says he is willing to pardon Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang if necessary ahead of Congress testimony

Trump has said he does not want Huang to invoke his Fifth Amendment rights during the questioning. The constitutional protection allows people to refuse to answer questions when their responses could expose them to criminal prosecution.

The scrutiny follows Huang's resignation earlier this month after acknowledging extramarital affairs, including a reported relationship with a woman suspected by US officials of having links to Chinese intelligence. He returned to his position 11 days later after the Nvidia board reinstated him.

Questions over Trump's involvement in Nvidia decision Trump has taken credit for persuading Nvidia's board to bring Huang back and claimed his administration provided assurances that the CEO did not pose a national security threat.

Also Read: Alice Huang: Rural China to Jensen Huang's inner circle to a US-China spy storm

The Associated Press reported that congressional staff members received a classified briefing on Tuesday from intelligence officials about the matter. Representatives from the CIA, FBI and Office of the Director of National Intelligence were among those involved, according to people familiar with the briefing.

Vance defended the need for evidence before drawing conclusions about Huang.

“We don’t try people in the court of public opinion. We don’t try people based on anonymously sourced stories in the New York Times, we try people based on evidence,” he told reporters.

The upcoming congressional appearances are expected to bring further attention to the questions surrounding Huang, Nvidia's leadership and the company's ties to the US government.