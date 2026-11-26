MEXICO CITY — The arrest of another Mexican drug lord over the weekend added to a string of actions against cartels as Mexico intensifies its crackdown on organized crime under mounting pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump and with U.S. intelligence support. Mexico’s most powerful cartels adapt as arrests and leadership battles reshape their ranks more

The capture of Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, known as “El Chapo Isidro,” was hailed by both governments as a security win that may shift the balance of power within the Sinaloa Cartel. Yet violence persists among rival criminal groups across Mexico, where two powerful organizations — the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel — continue to dominate the criminal landscape.

Both groups have been designated foreign terrorist organizations by the U.S., but experts say they still retain strong power in Mexico and abroad.

Here’s a look at the balance of power between the two groups and how it has shifted under President Claudia Sheinbaum.

In late July 2024, two months before Sheinbaum took office, one of the Sinaloa Cartel’s founders, Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, was arrested in the U.S. following a Hollywood-esque airplane kidnapping orchestrated by “Los Chapitos," the sons of his former partner, Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.

Shortly afterward, the Sinaloa Cartel plunged into a long-term internal war that continues to ravage the northern state of Sinaloa.

A year and a half later, the Mexican army killed Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, “El Mencho,” leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, or CJNG, one of Mexico’s most powerful criminal groups. His death set off a violent response across 20 Mexican states that left more than 70 people dead, but it lasted only a few days.

The U.S. celebrated both operations. Zambada is serving a life sentence there, and two of his sons are cooperating with U.S. authorities. Mexico accused Washington of interference in the Zambada case although U.S. officials denied it.

With those kingpins out of the picture, both groups began restructuring.

Zambada’s arrest caused a split in the Sinaloa Cartel — a confederation of criminal groups — and sparked a bloody battle between two factions, “Los Mayos” and “Los Chapitos". The fighting sent violence soaring across the state and put Sheinbaum under intense pressure.

The government reinforced its military presence several times. About 23% of its troops are now deployed in the state, and security forces have arrested hundreds of people from both factions.

But the violence continued as the criminal groups offset the arrests by recruiting increasingly younger people, said Miguel Calderón of the State Public Security Council, a Sinaloa citizens’ group.

Pressure from Washington increased after it accused ruling party officials in Sinaloa of ties to drug trafficking and called for their arrests. Sheinbaum refused.

Meza Flores, who was arrested over the weekend, played a significant role in this landscape.

He led his own criminal group heavily involved in drug trafficking that kept a tight grip on northern Sinaloa but also had a presence in southern Mexico. His group first allied with “Los Chapitos” and later with Zambada’s followers, according to authorities.

Meza Flores was known for his ability to corrupt local authorities, meaning his arrest could provide clues about politicians’ links to the cartel, said Sinaloa journalist Ismael Bojórquez.

Meanwhile, the United States is offering rewards of up to $10 million each for two top Sinaloa Cartel figures, Iván Archivaldo and Jesús Alfredo Guzmán Salazar. These "Chapitos” are described as members of a new generation of drug traffickers experimenting to produce the world’s most potent fentanyl.

CJNG, which has a pyramidal command structure, underwent a leadership transition without the internal fighting seen in Sinaloa, allowing the group to benefit from its enemy’s weakness and continue its business despite pressure from authorities, security analyst David Saucedo said.

For a time, there were fears that two potential successors would clash. But two months after killing Oseguera Cervantes, Mexico arrested one of them, Audias Flores Silva, leaving the cartel boss’ Mexican-American stepson, Juan Carlos González Valencia, as leader. The U.S. is offering a reward of $25 million for González Valencia.

Mexico continued arresting regional leaders, including members of a cell responsible for extensive violence in Michoacán, which Saucedo said indirectly strengthened González Valencia.

Among the figures now most wanted by both countries are Julio Alberto Castillo Rodríguez, “El Mencho’s” son-in-law; Hugo Gonzalo Mendoza Gaytán, who was linked to a ranch that exposed the cartel’s horrors; and Ricardo Ruiz Velasco, considered a member of CJNG’s special forces and responsible for propaganda.

Sheinbaum’s strategy marked a shift from the “hugs, not bullets” approach of her political mentor and predecessor, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, which entailed avoiding direct confrontations with cartels.

But Vanda Felbab-Brown, a researcher at the Brookings Institution, said it is still too early to know whether the strategy will succeed.

The approach has helped Mexico defuse Trump’s threats of military intervention, while allowing Washington to claim successes and receive nearly 100 criminals for prosecution.

But violence has not been brought under control, Felbab-Brown added. Homicides have declined, but disappearances and extortion have not. Authorities also have failed to regain territory seized by the cartels, break their grip on businesses or politicians, or cut off the northward flow of drugs.

Still, she welcomed U.S. efforts, in cooperation with Mexico, to begin targeting the middle operational ranks of criminal groups, particularly along the border. Meza Flores’ capture fits that approach, she said.

“That’s a far more effective and far more comprehensive strategy than just going after the capos,” she said.

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