Six members of one family died when their small plane crashed in waters off the Mississippi coast on Tuesday. They were flying home from a fishing trip. The six victims of the Mississippi plane crash were identified. (Unsplash/ representative image) more

According to NOLA.com, the dead are pilot Brent Stokes, 50, his son Hunter Stokes, 16, his sister Arlyn Knox, her husband Michael Knox, and their two children, Charles Holden Knox, 12, and Truett Knox, 10.

Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr told NOLA.com that the family was from Fort Myers, Florida. They had been on a fishing trip in Louisiana and were flying back home when the plane crashed. Lynd said Brent Stokes was piloting the plane. Arlyn and Michael Knox were the parents of Charles Holden Knox and Truett Knox.

Lynd also corrected an earlier statement from the Coast Guard, which had said on Tuesday night that four adults and two children were on board the plane.

Also read: Mississippi plane crash: Cessna carrying six people crashes into water near Horn Island

What happened to the plane? As per NOLA.com, the plane was a Cessna 210. It took off from Triumph Air Strip in Buras, Louisiana, and landed at New Orleans Lakefront Airport at 1:29pm. It then took off again for Fort Myers.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), it lost touch with the plane around 3:45pm. About 30 minutes into the flight, the single-engine plane suddenly began going down at 10,000 feet per minute, as per the FAA cited by the New York Post. The plane crashed two nautical miles northeast of Horn Island.

Also read: Louisville plane crash: 2 people hospitalised after aircraft goes down near Bowman Field, Kentucky

How were the bodies found? According to the NY Post, the Coast Guard found wreckage about two hours after the crash. It included the cabin, three life jackets and a life raft, but there was no sign of the passengers.

As per the Coast Guard, divers from the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources (MDMR) later found the bodies after a four-hour search late Tuesday night. All six were inside the plane's fuselage.

“On behalf of MDMR, I want to extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones affected by this tragedy,” Mississippi Department of Marine Resources Executive Director Joe Spraggins said.

“Recovering those who lost their lives is a solemn responsibility, and our Marine Patrol officers and dive team are working alongside our federal and local partners to carry out these efforts with the utmost care, professionalism, and respect.”

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have started an investigation into the crash. No other details were immediately available.