The US Army has completed the controlled detonation of tons of unstable lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in southeastern Iowa. Residents in areas that could have been affected by the explosion are now waiting for further instructions from authorities. US Army completes Iowa lead azide detonation. (REUTERS) more

The operation involved destroying barrels of lead azide, a highly unstable explosive chemical, inside two concrete storage bunkers at the facility. The Army decided to use a controlled explosion because officials believed the material was too dangerous to handle or dispose of through other methods.

A large cloud of smoke was seen rising from the explosion site. A reporter from CNN affiliate KWQC spotted the smoke from more than a mile away. The television station also reported feeling a shock wave from the explosion. However, the smoke cloud appeared to disappear quickly, according to KWQC.

Smoke and shock wave reported after Iowa explosion The controlled detonation has raised environmental concerns. Environmental groups had filed a lawsuit seeking to stop the Army from carrying out the explosion, but their effort to block the operation was unsuccessful.

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The Army has acknowledged that the explosion will release some lead dust into the air. Officials have warned that the dust could travel across several counties in Iowa and Missouri during the operation.

However, the Army says the lead azide has become too unstable to be safely disposed of through other methods. Officials believe controlled detonation is necessary to destroy the dangerous material.

The Iowa Army Ammunition Plant is located in the southeastern corner of Iowa. The facility is around eight miles west of the Mississippi River.

The Army selected Wednesday for the explosion based on the expected wind conditions. Forecasts suggested that winds would carry any contaminants away from the Mississippi River and towards farmland with fewer people living nearby.

Lead dust raises environmental concerns Residents within 20 miles of the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in southeastern Iowa were ordered to shelter in place before the controlled explosion involving a dangerous chemical called lead azide, according to CNN.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has also restricted flights around Middletown, where the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant is located. The flight restrictions will remain in place until Wednesday at 12:52 pm Central Time (1:52 pm Eastern Time), according to an FAA temporary flight restriction notice.

The planned explosion involves lead azide, a highly dangerous explosive material that has been stored at the Iowa facility for several years. The material was brought to the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant around 2009, ATF Director Robert Cekada said, according to CNN.

However, the Army discovered only this year that the lead azide had dangerously crystallised. The condition of the material raised safety concerns and led the Army to consider how it could safely dispose of it.

Scientists monitor possible lead contamination after Iowa blast Scientists are checking whether the US Army's controlled explosion in Iowa has spread dangerous lead dust into nearby areas. Researchers are collecting soil samples and monitoring lead levels in the air.

Dr Shannon Bartelt-Hunt of the University of Nebraska has asked Iowa residents to send soil samples to her laboratory. She asked people to collect a cup of topsoil before the explosion so scientists can compare it with samples collected afterwards, according to CNN.

Bartelt-Hunt said she had also received concerns from residents in Missouri, Illinois and Wisconsin about the possible impact of the blast on their properties. She questioned whether the Army's testing would cover all the areas that need to be checked.

David Cwiertny, a University of Iowa professor, is leading a separate effort to track lead levels before and after the detonation. He said the research was not driven by distrust of federal testing but by questions raised by local residents.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is working with the Army to monitor possible contamination. It has promised testing for anyone in the affected area who wants their home, business or school checked.

The government has deployed 150 additional teams across three states to collect soil and air samples. It has also sent four mobile laboratories to detect air toxins and other possible health hazards.

Detonation completed; residents await all-clear alert Some residents living within five miles southwest of the plant were told they might have to evacuate. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) offered temporary accommodation to people who chose to leave their homes.

FEMA offered lodging to evacuated residents until as late as Friday, according to a public safety advisory issued by the US Army.

FEMA sent an emergency alert to mobile phones in the affected area on Tuesday. Residents were also told they would receive an "all clear" alert on their phones once authorities decided it was safe for them to return home.

Federal officials have not given a specific time for when the all-clear announcement will be issued.