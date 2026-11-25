Jensen Huang disputed reports that Trump had influenced Nvidia's board to bring him back. He maintained that the directors had reviewed the facts and received assurances that his return did not pose a national security threat. Jensen Huang admits violating Nvidia's code of conduct as his reinstatement faces scrutiny and government investigations. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo (REUTERS) more

His remarks came a day after the board reinstated him as head of the chipmaker he co-founded around three decades ago. Huang had resigned earlier this month following revelations about extramarital relationships, including one involving an alleged Chinese intelligence asset.

However, Trump had publicly claimed credit for the decision. In an interview with CNBC, he acknowledged speaking to the board, saying, “I spoke to them, let me put it that way. And I convinced them.”

Huang also pushed back against reports describing him as an abusive boss. The New York Times reported that he apologized for his behaviour while disputing those accounts. He also rejected suggestions that his position at the company put him above its rules.

Nvidia previously stated that, following input from the US government, its board was confident Huang's reinstatement posed no national security risk. The decision nevertheless drew criticism from lawmakers in both parties, who called for greater scrutiny.

Huang apologises to NVIDIA employees Jensen Huang has apologized to employees for violating the company's code of conduct, admitting that his personal actions hurt his family and colleagues. During his first all-hands meeting since returning as CEO, he also revealed that he was undergoing therapy and rejected claims that President Donald Trump pressured the board to reinstate him.

Speaking at Nvidia's headquarters in Santa Clara, California, on Tuesday, Huang acknowledged making serious mistakes. According to The New York Times, which reviewed a livestream of the meeting, he told employees: “I made some terrible mistakes. I was unfaithful to Lori, and I hurt my kids and of course, I hurt all of you.”

Also Read: Jensen Huang apologises to Nvidia staff at 'hardest company meeting', says he is attending daily therapy