Chicago O'Hare Airport ground stop: FAA halts flights after radar system outage
FAA pauses some flights at Chicago O'Hare Airport after a radar system outage causes disruption.
Published on: Nov 25, 2026, 04:01:42 IST
Reuters
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The US Federal Aviation Administration on Tuesday said it is pausing some flights into Chicago O'Hare International Airport because of a technical issue with a ground surveillance radar and tracking system.
The system is used by air traffic control to monitor aircraft and vehicles on airport runways and taxiways. About 9%, or 245 flights, have been delayed at the American and United Airlines hub on what the FAA says is the busiest day for flights during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period.