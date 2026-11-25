Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has claimed that Iran is developing chemical weapons and warned that Israel will not allow Tehran to gain the ability to use them. He also raised the possibility of a preemptive military strike if Israeli officials believe Iran is preparing to attack. Israel's defence minister claims Iran is developing chemical weapons and raises the possibility of a preemptive strike against Tehran. Israeli Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS (via REUTERS) more

According to AFP, Katz made the remarks on Tuesday while speaking about the alleged weapons programme. He claimed that Iran had started developing chemical weapons but had not yet gained the ability to attack Israel with them.

"Iran is in the process of developing chemical weapons but has not yet reached the capability to attack Israel with them," Katz stated in a statement published by his Likud party on Telegram.

"We must not allow this to proceed," he added.

Katz's remarks come amid renewed tensions between Israel and Iran, with reports about Tehran's alleged plans to target senior US officials also drawing attention.

Iran rejects report about alleged dirty bomb plans Last week, CNN reported, citing US intelligence sources, that Iran had been developing plans to target senior officials in Donald Trump's administration using a so-called dirty bomb in Washington.

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The report described the alleged plans as an attempt by Iran to keep possible options open rather than evidence of an attack being imminent.

A dirty bomb is a conventional explosive device designed to spread radioactive material. However, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi rejected the CNN report and accused those behind it of spreading propaganda.

Calling it "Iraq War-style propaganda" with "Israeli fingerprints all over it", Araghchi wrote on X, "Nobody is buying it."

Katz raises possibility of preemptive strike against Iran During his briefing to Israeli reporters, Katz also questioned whether Israel should wait for Iran to attack before taking military action. According to a transcript cited by Israel's Channel 12, he asked whether the Israeli military could strike first if officials identified an Iranian plan to attack.

"If we recognise that the Iranians intend to attack Israel, can't we tell the army to attack earlier and thwart the threat?" Katz asked.

"If the Iranians attack us first, it will be a failure," he added.

Also Read: Iran warns US, Israel of 'immediate' retaliation if attacks resume

His comments come as Israel deals with political uncertainty following last month's general election. Neither caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nor his main rival, Gadi Eisenkot, secured a clear majority. President Isaac Herzog has asked Eisenkot to try to form a government.

Netanyahu has continued to highlight the threat from Iran and reportedly urged Trump to consider renewed military action. However, Katz claimed that Netanyahu had previously asked the US president not to launch an attack before the Israeli election.

"Trump was the one who considered attacking before the (Israeli) elections. The prime minister told him: I don't want to attack beforehand," Katz wrote.

Eisenkot, meanwhile, expressed a different view on Monday. While describing Iran as the most serious threat to Israel, he stated that he did not see an immediate danger requiring military action before a new government was formed.