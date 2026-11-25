Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.
US announces 'largest-ever anti-scam' crackdown, charges over 800 defendants and recovers $8 billion
Federal authorities are also working to stop fraud before victims lose money, rather than focusing solely on arrests and the recovery of stolen assets.
The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has announced what it described as the largest anti-scam enforcement crackdown in its history, with federal prosecutors charging more than 800 defendants and recovering over $8 billion in losses that scammers had targeted victims for.
US Attorney General Todd Blanche presented the figures during a Tuesday news conference in Washington, accompanied by Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel.
DOJ targets organized fraud operations
“Predatory scams against the American people will not be tolerated,” said Attorney General Todd Blanche. “We are not just going after individual scammers. We are dismantling the criminal networks that have been stealing from the American people for far too long,” he added.
According to a DOJ press release, the department’s Criminal Division led the operation, deploying a specialized team of prosecutors to uncover fraud schemes, break up criminal networks and bring those involved to justice.
Patel details global anti-scam operations
FBI Director Kash Patel also outlined the bureau's international efforts through Operation Blackout, a joint campaign aimed at dismantling cross-border fraud networks.
Patel said the coordinated efforts involving US authorities and overseas law enforcement had resulted in the seizure of almost $17 billion in illegal assets, the recovery of more than 14,000 electronic devices and the closure of 29 fraudulent operation hubs spread across four continents.
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He said these centers function as self contained towns controlled by criminal organizations, which compel trafficking victims to carry out online scams aimed at Americans. Collaborative raids and investigations have so far secured the release of more than 2,200 people trapped in these operations, Patel added.
FBI’s efforts to prevent scams
Federal authorities are also working to stop fraud before victims lose money, rather than focusing solely on arrests and the recovery of stolen assets.
Patel said Operation Level Up, a collaborative initiative with the US Secret Service, had helped avert nearly $700 million in potential losses for around 11,000 Americans targeted by scammers. Notably, 77% of those contacted were unaware they were being defrauded, he added.
Trump directive sparks anti-fraud enforcement push
The crackdown stems from an executive order signed by President Donald Trump in March, which called for a coordinated federal effort to tackle fraud and predatory operations targeting Americans.
A press release issued by the DOJ disclosed that the department had pursued more than 400 criminal cases across 85 federal districts since the order was issued, resulting in charges, extraditions, guilty pleas and prison sentences.
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The enforcement push comes amid persistently high levels of fraud targeting Americans through online platforms and phone calls. Blanche pointed to a recent Gallup survey showing that scams affected one in every 10 Americans or members of their households in 2025, with the resulting financial damage estimated at $68 billion.
“The unprecedented results of this surge are just the beginning. We will continue prosecuting those who perpetrate these schemes and disrupting the activities of transnational criminal organizations before they reach American shores,” the US Attorney General mentioned.