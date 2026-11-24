Christie Miller, the influencer who openly shared her fight with stage 4 breast cancer, has died at 60. Christie Miller was diagnosed with stage 4 HER2-positive breast cancer in June 2022. (Instagram/ Christie Miller ) more

She left her followers a final message in a pre-recorded Instagram video posted on Monday.

A direct goodbye Wearing a bright, colorful hoodie with unicorn horns, Christie said: “If you are seeing this video it means that I am dead.”

She went on to say she had “crossed the veil” and was reunited with her husband, Mark Miller. The couple had been married for 36 years. Mark died in June 2025 after his own battle with pancreatic cancer. In the video, a montage of their life together played while the song “Reunited” by Peaches & Herb filled the background.

“That’s right. I have crossed the veil. I am sitting with my sweetie,” she said, adding that she felt “absolute bliss” and held “no regret” about how she had lived.

Christie told those who would miss her that sadness was “normal and expected.”

"It's normal to be sad but also be happy that we got to spend time together whether it was in person friends or a chance meeting or we’ve known each other forever. What I know for sure is, life is great. Life is whatever we make it," she said.

She described reaching a place of deep peace near the end, referencing the higher levels of David Hawkins’ Map of Consciousness—love, peace, gratitude, and joy.

"I do not let myself slip from those places. Yes, you can be in joy and still have grief. You can be at peace knowing you’re dying. It’s all good and it’s about choosing what emotion we want to have in the time. I have lived this beautiful life with no regrets,” she said.