A European rocket blasted off Tuesday carrying 36 satellites for Amazon.com Inc.’s orbital communications network that the technology giant hopes will rival Elon Musk’s Starlink. Arianespace’s Ariane 6 launched at about 11:15 am UK time (AFP) more

Arianespace’s Ariane 6 launched at about 11:15 am UK time from the European Space Agency’s spaceport in French Guiana, a much-needed success as Amazon struggles to scale up its Leo satellite fleet amid a slew of setbacks. The mission is Ariane 6’s 10th flight, and the French launch service provider’s fourth for Amazon.

Amazon said in 2025 it expected to begin internet service later that year and aimed for it to become available in multiple countries by early 2026. Yet the company hasn’t begun providing coverage after hitting roadblocks getting satellites into orbit.

ALSO READ: Starlink responds to Reliance as Elon Musk row drags on: ‘Ready to connect India with high-speed internet’

Most recently, a United Launch Alliance rocket carrying 40 Amazon satellites suffered a malfunction 10 minutes into its Nov. 15 flight, losing the payload. The mission was the first of 38 booked by Amazon aboard ULA’s Vulcan rocket, which is now grounded pending the results of an investigation led by the US Federal Aviation Administration.

A worldwide launch crunch also stymied Amazon’s efforts as SpaceX began phasing out its reliable Falcon 9 rocket with the industry yet to provide a viable replacement. In June, the Federal Communications Commission granted Amazon’s request to waive a requirement to have half of its planned satellites in orbit by July 2026, citing a shortage of rocket launches.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk, Starlink and Vladimir Putin

Arianespace pans to ramp up the launch cadence of Ariane 6, targeting 12 a year by about 2030, allowing them to deliver as many as 200 satellites into orbit annually.

In September, Amazon added six new contracts with Ariane 6, raising the total number of planned launches on the European rocket to 24. The successful completion of Monday’s mission will bring the total of Amazon satellites delivered to orbit by Arianespace to 136 — more than a quarter of Amazon’s current fleet.