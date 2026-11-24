The S&P 500 climbed 4.73% to finish at 7,237.17. The index recorded its strongest single-day performance since April 2025.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1,447.98 points, or 3.01%, to close at 49,595.31 on Monday. The strong gain marked a major recovery for the index after its sharp fall last week, according to CNBC.

Wall Street rallies as Nvidia shares surge 31%, lifting the Dow Jones, Nasdaq and S&P 500. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

US stocks surged on Monday after Nvidia's decision to bring back Jensen Huang as its CEO revived investor confidence in artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. The rally pushed all three major US stock indexes higher after they ended the previous week in correction territory.

How much did the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq gain in the rebound?

How much did the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq gain in the rebound?

Why did US stocks rally after Jensen Huang returned as Nvidia CEO?

Why did US stocks rally after Jensen Huang returned as Nvidia CEO?

The Nasdaq Composite jumped 6.51% to close at 24,089.56. Like the S&P 500, it posted its best daily performance since April 2025, as technology and AI-related stocks led the recovery.

Nvidia stock jumps 31% after CEO return Nvidia shares surged 31% on Monday after the company's board reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO with immediate effect. Huang had resigned earlier this month following reports about several alleged extramarital affairs, including one involving a person alleged to be a Chinese spy.

US President Donald Trump welcomed Huang's return and told CNBC that the Nvidia chief had "done nothing wrong". Trump also said he had spoken to Nvidia's board and convinced its members to bring Huang back as CEO, according to his interview with CNBC.

Trump acknowledged that Huang had shown poor judgment in matters related to the reported incidents but said he had not done anything wrong beyond creating valuable computer chips. He made the remarks during an interview with CNBC's Eamon Javers on Squawk on the Street.

Nvidia's sharp rise also lifted other companies linked to the artificial intelligence industry. Micron Technology shares gained 19%, while CoreWeave jumped 22%. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) also climbed nearly 7%.

Other major technology companies also joined Monday's rally. Alphabet and Meta Platforms, both members of the so-called Magnificent Seven group of major technology stocks, rose around 6% each. Microsoft shares gained more than 1%.

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AI stocks rally as investor confidence returns Jensen Huang's return helped bring back investor confidence in the AI industry. This also helped companies that supply AI technology and build the infrastructure needed to support it, said Hendi Susanto, portfolio manager and research analyst at Gabelli Funds.

However, investors are still worried about the high cost of expanding AI, global tensions and whether demand for AI will remain strong in the long run. They are also questioning whether companies can continue to grow. Susanto said these concerns remain even as companies linked to the AI industry continue to report strong demand.

Monday's rally was a major recovery for technology stocks after investors heavily sold AI-related shares last week. Investors were still worried about whether the AI boom could last, even after AI company Anthropic made a record-breaking stock market debut on Thursday, CNBC reported.

Trump told CNBC that the recent market fall may have played a role in his decision to push for Huang's return as Nvidia CEO.

Dow, Nasdaq and S&P 500 recover after sell-off Before Monday's recovery, the Dow Jones and Nasdaq had suffered their biggest weekly declines in more than six years. The S&P 500 also recorded its largest weekly fall since April 2025, according to CNBC.

By the end of Friday's session, the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq had fallen at least 10% from their recent highs. This meant all three major indexes had entered correction territory. The Nasdaq had also turned negative for the year.

The Nasdaq-100 index ended Friday close to a bear market, falling nearly 20% from its most recent high. Monday's sharp recovery came after the index faced heavy pressure during the previous week's sell-off, according to CNBC.

US investors will have a shorter trading week because of the Thanksgiving holiday. The stock market will remain closed on Thursday, while trading on Friday will end early, with the closing bell scheduled for 1 pm Eastern Time (ET).