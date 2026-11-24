Anthropic's (ANT.O) shares tumbled below their $83 initial public offering price in premarket trading on Tuesday, a striking reversal just days after ​the Claude developer's record-breaking Nasdaq debut. Anthropic shares fall below IPO price days after record-breaking Nasdaq debut. (Representational) (AFP) more

The stock was last down 6.5% at $82, extending its ‌retreat from a blockbuster November 19 debut, when it opened at $111.50 and its fully diluted valuation briefly topped $2 trillion.

CEO Dario Amodei sold over 3.37 million shares worth over $280 million a day after ​the debut, according to a filing late on Monday.

Anthropic missed out on ​a broad rally led by AI-linked stocks on Wall Street on Monday ⁠after Nvidia (NVDA.O), reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive, sending the chipmaker's shares soaring nearly 30%.

The ​stock debuted 34% above the IPO price, but has since been swept up in a ​broader technology selloff. The S&P 500 and the Dow ended last week confirming correction territory, while Nvidia (NVDA.O) posted its steepest weekly loss since 2008.

Anthropic's rapid reversal has added to concerns about stretched ​AI valuations and the vast sums being poured into computing infrastructure, with rising interest ​rates threatening to push those costs even higher.

Anthropic is not alone among blockbuster technology IPOs in ‌quickly ⁠surrendering its early gains and falling below its offer price. SpaceX took about a month to fall below its offer price in 2012, Facebook, now Meta Platforms, slipped below its offer price on its second trading day.

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The comparisons show how unusually quickly Anthropic's ​debut-day enthusiasm has ​faded, though the experience ⁠of past high-profile listings suggests an early break below the offer price is not necessarily a guide to longer-term performance.

The company ​raised $93.5 billion in the biggest IPO on record after underwriters ​exercised their ⁠option to buy additional shares. That surpassed SpaceX's (SPCX.O)

$85.7 billion listing in June. As the first frontier AI company to go public, Anthropic is widely seen as a proxy for the sector.

Index funds may provide ⁠some ​support. Index rebalance analytics firm Intropic estimates passive funds could buy ​up to 30% of the shares offered by year-end. MSCI will add Anthropic to its global standard indexes ​as of the November 30 close.