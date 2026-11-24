Hundreds of Americans have gathered at famous landmarks in different US cities to take part in unusual social media challenges, attempting to push the massive structures seven inches to the left. Crowds attempt to push famous US landmarks seven inches to the left in Chicago, St Louis and Washington DC. (Pexel) more

The trend began in Chicago, where residents gathered at Millennium Park on November 8, 2026, to try to move the city's famous Bean sculpture seven inches to the left. The event started as a viral social media challenge before flyers began appearing across downtown Chicago, according to CBS News.

Chicago residents try to push the Bean seven inches left The sculpture, officially known as Cloud Gate, was created by artist Anish Kapoor. The 110-tonne stainless steel structure is one of Chicago's most famous tourist attractions.

The Chicago event was based on an internet rumour claiming that a man was trapped inside the Bean. Organisers jokingly said that moving the sculpture seven inches to the left would help free the man.

Man in the Bean rumour sparks viral challenge An Instagram account named Man in Bean helped spread the satirical claim. A Partiful invitation for the event also suggested that a hidden door might be located under the right side of the sculpture and that moving it could help people reach the man inside, according to The Independent.

The rumour about the so-called man in the Bean has been circulating online for some time. It also inspired protests outside the sculpture in Chicago's Loop neighbourhood in 2025 and even drew a response from Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, according to CBS News.

The internet joke gained further attention after a mockumentary titled Man in the Bean was released on YouTube earlier in 2026.

Hundreds of people turned up at Millennium Park on Sunday afternoon to take part in the challenge. However, their combined efforts failed to move the 110-tonne sculpture even slightly.

The trend soon spread to St Louis, Missouri, where residents organised a similar event at the famous Gateway Arch on November 15, 2026. The event was organised as part of a playful rivalry between Chicago and St Louis, according to The Independent.

St Louis residents take on Gateway Arch challenge The Gateway Arch challenge also asked people to push the landmark seven inches to the left. Hundreds of participants gathered around the 630-foot-tall structure, placed their hands against it and tried to move it together.

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The event was promoted by an Instagram account called STLAintBad, which shared a flyer asking people to gather at the Gateway Arch at 12.07 pm on November 15. The flyer carried the message: "I just feel like we're stronger than Chicago", according to The Independent.

The challenge was linked to the long-running rivalry between Chicago and St Louis. Participants wanted to show that their city could take on the challenge after Chicago residents attempted to move the Bean.

Meghan McCabe, a St Louis resident who attended the event, said the gathering was about bringing people together through internet memes. Speaking to St Louis Public Radio, she said, "We're here to unite for the memes." She also joked that the group could make the Gateway Arch move a little further south, according to The Independent.

Before the pushing attempt began, attendee Yovani Carrillo led a non-religious prayer asking for support in moving the Gateway Arch.

However, the crowd's efforts were unsuccessful. The Gateway Arch weighs around 43,000 tonnes, making it impossible for the participants to move the massive steel structure through their combined efforts.

The trend also reached Washington DC, where crowds gathered over the weekend to attempt to push the Washington Monument to the left. The organisers' stated aim was to make the monument line up a little better with the White House, according to CBS News.

Washington Monument becomes latest pushing target The Washington Monument is a massive marble and granite obelisk weighing around 100,000 tonnes. Despite the crowd's efforts, the structure did not move even slightly.

While none of the three attempts succeeded in moving the landmarks, the gatherings turned into unusual public events, attracting crowds and giving people an opportunity to participate in a shared internet joke.

The events show how viral social media challenges can bring strangers together in public spaces, turning famous tourist attractions into the centre of light-hearted community gatherings.

For many participants, the goal was never really to move the landmarks. It was about enjoying the joke, meeting new people and having fun together. One participant at the Chicago event described it as a chance to be whimsical, enjoy a sense of community and make the most of a Sunday morning, according to The Independent.