The Russia-Ukraine war is close to completing five years, inflicting heavy losses on the Russian side and deepening a demographic crisis the Kremlin has long sought to reverse. As the crisis deepens, an analysis has now found that Russian troops Russian soldiers are running low on morale due to heavy losses and harsh discipline after nearly five years of war. (REUTERS/Representative Image) more

According to leaked documents from Russia’s state statistics agency, Rosstat, analysed by the Financial Times and The Guardian, more than 460,000 people have been killed since the beginning of the war in February 2022 till September 2026.

The data also showed that over 1,000 soldiers had died by suicide since the start of the war.

The data offered a rare view on the heavy losses inflicted on Russia amid the Kremlin's attempts to conceal casualties, while strict discipline and mounting deaths continued to hamper troop morale.

Russian military deaths: What the numbers reveal The Guardian identified more than 460,000 deaths since the beginning of the war, although the Kremlin has not updated its official death toll since September 2022, when it said 5,937 servicemen had been killed.

Almost 20,000 deaths were recorded during the first year of the Russian invasion, which soared to 50,000 in 2023 and reached 134,000 in 2024. The deadliest year of the war was 2025, when Russia lost a staggering 200,000 troops, amounting to an average of 548 men per day.

The number of deaths dwarfs anything by Russia or the Soviet Union since the Second World War, threatening a demographic crisis that could last for decades. More and more older Russian men are dying on the battlefields of Ukraine, with 20% of the soldiers killed in 2026 being aged over 50.

Despite enormous casualties, Russia has tried to plug the losses by offering cash bonuses at home to lure young people into enlisting. Russia has also recruited heavily among Asian migrant workers inside the country, as well as foreigners through promises of Russian citizenship and civilian jobs, as per the report.

Military suicides going up Furthermore, the analysis found that Russian soldiers were more than twice as likely to die by suicide since Moscow launched the full-scale invasion.

FT reported that at least 1,229 soldiers had taken their own lives from February 2022 to September 2026, while The Guardian identified 1,087 suicides and 885 deaths recorded as firearm-related injuries of "undetermined intent".

The number of military suicides has steadily grown throughout the war, reaching 235 in 2023, about 300 in 2024 and 371 in 2025, according to the data. More than 600 of the total deaths by suicide since 2022 occurred in frontline areas in four partly occupied regions of Ukraine, which have seen the heaviest fighting.

While suicides are a feature in most wars, Russian soldiers are also facing intense pressure from their fellow troops and commanders, as well as fear of being sent on extremely dangerous combat missions, leaving a sense of desperation that there was no way out of the war.

“It is a sense of despair: people do not want to fight, but they ended up in the Russian army, with no legal way to leave,” Grigory Sverdlin, director of Get Lost, a dissident group that helps Russian soldiers desert, was quoted as saying by FT.

Numbers much higher The figures come from a cache of more than 11 million death certificates obtained by the Belarusian opposition-linked hacking group Cyber Partisans and the Ukrainian hacker collective Silent Crow. However, the number is expected to be much higher, as the Kremlin does not publish data on suicides and treats casualty figures as a state secret.

Furthermore, the deaths of missing soldiers are often registered months or years later, when bodies are recovered or courts declare men dead. The database also does not capture every death, with some never registered or soldiers missing.

Meanwhile, The Guardian cited reports saying that at least 49,000 servicemen of the Russian army had been declared deserters after courts found cases of men refusing to serve or being absent without leave.