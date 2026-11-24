The two men killed in a small plane crash at Hawkins Field in Jackson, Mississippi, over the weekend have been identified as Dr Derek M. Culnan, a renowned burn surgeon, and Zachary Myrick, a prosthetics entrepreneur and pilot. Dr Derek Culnan and Zachary Myrick died while practising touch-and-go manoeuvres in a recently purchased Cirrus aircraft. (Facebook| Buckner Prosthetics and LinkedIn | Derek Culnan) more

Authorities said the pair were conducting touch-and-go practice manoeuvres when the recently purchased Cirrus aircraft crashed on Saturday afternoon. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating the cause of the accident.

The Hinds County Coroner’s Office confirmed that Myrick, 40, and Culnan, 48, died in the crash. Emergency crews from the Jackson Fire Department, American Medical Response and the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority responded after the aircraft went down near the Mississippi National Guard base. Witnesses reported seeing the wreckage engulfed in flames. Hawkins Field reopened on Monday after investigators removed the aircraft.

Also read: NYC executive loses job after video shows him berating 24-year-old entrepreneur

Who was Dr Derek Culnan? Dr Culnan served as medical director of the Mississippi Burn, Hand & Reconstruction Center (MBHRC) at Baptist Medical Center. He specialised in reconstructive and burn surgery and earned recognition for treating patients with severe traumatic injuries. Colleagues described him as an accomplished surgeon, researcher and mentor.

Following his death, his wife, Genevieve Culnan, paid tribute to her husband in a statement released by the burn centre. She said titles such as doctor, surgeon and researcher did not fully capture the person he was.

“There are a lot of things I could call my husband. Doctor. Surgeon. Genius. Researcher. But none of those does justice to the man who spent his days and nights healing his patients and taking care of his team,” she said.

Over the years, the Magnolia Tribune has documented Culnan's work. Mississippi lost its only fully functional burn centre at Merit Health Central in October of 2022. Culnan and the other members of the team put forth a lot of effort to locate a new site for operations. Mississippi Baptist Medical Centre in Jackson was selected as the team's next residence after the search was completed.

According to the MBHRC page, Culnan was Mississippi’s only board-certified replantation surgeon who has completed a fellowship in burn surgery.

Genevieve said one patient’s family described Culnan as “by far a genius” whose gifted hands changed lives. She added that his legacy would continue through his colleagues, patients and four children.

In her statement to WAPT, Genevieve said that Culnan was an amazing, thoughtful father to their four children. “I see him in Marion's laugh, or the way Dillon smirks, or in Declan’s smile. I just- you can see him. In his children, all four of them. And in Kaitlin and her glare, you can see him,” she said.

She also recalled the moment she realised something had gone wrong. After receiving a message about a plane crash, she repeatedly called her husband. “He always answers,” she said. "I called him again, and he didn’t answer. And he didn’t check my text message. And I knew," she added.

Also read: Trump casts doubt on spy claims against Alice Huang in Nvidia scandal: 'I don’t believe that's true'

Who was Zachary Myrick? Myrick was the co-owner of Buckner Prosthetics and Orthotics, a Mississippi-based company that provides prosthetic and orthotic care. Friends described him as passionate about aviation and community service. Airport officials said he had recently purchased the Cirrus aircraft involved in the crash.

Ross Bell, manager of Madison Airport, said Myrick had flown the aircraft from Nashville to Mississippi with an instructor pilot only days before the accident. On Saturday, he and Culnan were practising touch-and-go manoeuvres, a routine training exercise in which pilots repeatedly take off and land without coming to a complete stop.

Myrick leaves behind a wife and son. His death invoked an emotional tribute from his colleagues at Buckner Prosthetics and Orthotics.

The practice, which helps patients regain mobility and independence through prosthetic limbs and orthopaedic devices, announced his death in a Facebook post. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share the heartbreaking loss of our co-owner, Zach Myrick.”

They added, “There are simply no words to express the devastation we feel. Zach devoted himself to Buckner Prosthetics, bringing passion and enthusiasm to everything he did.”

His coworkers spoke of a man whose impact went well beyond the company he assisted in managing.

One of his colleagues said, according to the Daily Mail, “His impact on our profession, his patients, and our team will never be forgotten. His legacy will live on in the many lives and communities he touched.”