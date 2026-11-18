Mississippi Senator-elect Scott Colom prompts Nike to gift custom-made Air Force 1 sneakers to US high school valedictorians
Senator-elect Scott Colom had asked Nike to gift every valedictorian of Mississippi high school custom-made Air Force 1s to encourage students to study.
Nike has decided to gift US high school valedictorians custom made Air Force 1 sneakers and it's all because of a conversation with Mississippi Senator-elect Scott Colom.
Colom had written on X, “to honor this moment in Mississippi history, how about custom-made AF1s (my fav shoe) for every valedictorian of Mississippi high school this year? It would encourage MS students to hit the books the rest of the year!”. He was referring to his win in the US midterm elections and pitched that every Mississippi high school valedictorian be given the custom-made shoes in an attempt to encourage students to study.
Responding to Mississippi's first black senator since the post-Civil War reconstruction, Nike wrote, “For this year, 2026/2027 high school valedictorians from across the U.S., let’s go!,” indicating that they would be gifting the custom-made sneakers to all valedictorians across US schools. “The athlete mindset makes things possible, including this idea,” Nike also wrote.
Scott Colom lauds Nike's initiative
Colom lauded Nike's initiative and wrote, “I’m so proud of @Nike for stepping up to motivate students across the country in this historic moment. This is the #justdoit mentality that makes your company great. Please consider honoring Hiram Revels in the design.”
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Revels was the first African-American lawmaker to serve in the United States Congress.
What are Nike AF1s
The Nike Air Force 1 is an iconic basketball-turned-streetwear sneaker which features smooth leather and Nike Air cushioning. It was created by Bruce Kilgore in 1982, and Colom noted it was his favorite shoe from the company.
Scott Colom praised after Nike takes action
Colom was praised by several people on social media for the initiative with Nike, which might get students to focus on their curriculum books a bit more this year. One page noted, “@scott_colom already making positive moves and hasn’t even been sworn in yet….the other day he asked @Nike to hook up Mississippi high school valedictorians with sneakers to motivate kids to hit the books and now Nike is coming through for the entire country.”
Another said, “Nike has accepted Senator-elect @scott_colom’s challenge to give every high school valedictorian in Mississippi a pair of custom Air Force 1s. But the company says it is going to expand the incentive nationwide. This will cost Nike no more than a few million dollars and obviously generate many times that amount in goodwill and earned media value.”
Yet another remarked, “Incredible stuff from @scott_colom and @Nike! You love to see it.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More