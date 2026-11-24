“As far as the woman is concerned, every time you have a Chinese woman that’s good-looking or beautiful, they say she’s a spy. Now with Swalwell, she probably was a spy, but with Jensen, I don’t believe that’s true,” Trump said. He was referring to former California Democratic US lawmaker Eric Swalwell, who's been accused of links to an alleged Chinese intelligence operative – Christine Fang or Fang Fang. Trump's statements showed that the president did not believe the allegations of Alice Huang being a spy were true.

With him returning, and Trump taking credit for the same, the President spoke to CNBC about Alice Huang as well.

President Donald Trump appeared to defend Alice Huang , who had an affair with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang . Alice has been accused of being a Chinese spy, though Beijing has denied any link. The Megaspeed executive's affair with Huang had initially led to his stepping down as CEO.

Why did Trump say he did not believe Alice Huang was a spy?

Why did Trump say he did not believe Alice Huang was a spy?

Also Read | Jensen Huang informed Nvidia board about his affairs before return as CEO: Report

Despite Trump's defense of Alice, reports from the New York Times and ABC News have stated that she was in touch with China's top spy agency, during the affair with Jensen Huang.

What Trump said about Nvidia's sale of chips to Megaspeed Trump also spoke about Nvidia's sale of chips to Megaspeed, which then reportedly sold them to China. The president continued, “if he sold, I don’t even know what they sold, if they sold, and which chip they sold, because that’s a big thing, which chip they sold, but if they sold to the company that she’s with, and you know that would be standard. If they then took it and, you know, gave it to China, that wouldn’t be standard.”

However, he went on to say that it would not be Huang's fault if Megaspeed decided to sell the chips to China. The US has now added Megaspeed to its trade blacklist over export control concerns.

Trump feared Jensen Huang could go to China Trump also expressed fears that if Huang felt “angry enough” or “was treated badly” he could go to China. Speaking of China's leader Xi Jinping, Trump said, “this guy could end up paying him a fortune to let him run a company in China. You know, Jensen could be angry at our country. He’d say, I’m going to go to China.”

“I could see China coming in and saying to Jensen, hey, how would you like to come to China? He’s got a little blood in him, you know. He’s got a little blood there. How would you like to come to China and head up Huawei? Okay, and head up one of our companies,” Trump added.