FBI Deputy Director Christopher Raia plans to retire in December after serving less than a year as the bureau's second-highest official, according to a report by The Washington Post. Three people familiar with the matter confirmed Raia’s expected departure, the publication reported on Monday. The longtime FBI official, Christopher Raia, who took over the deputy director role in January, is set to leave the bureau after less than a year. Photographer: Tierney L. Cross/Bloomberg (Bloomberg) more

The Trump administration tapped Raia in January to replace right-wing podcaster and former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino.

His departure would leave another senior position at the FBI open as the agency continues to experience changes under FBI Director Kash Patel. Raia had been viewed by some officials as a stabilising figure because of his decades-long experience inside the bureau.

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A veteran who steadied the ship Unlike his predecessor, Raia brought more than two decades of institutional knowledge to the executive suite. He joined the FBI as a special agent in 2003 after serving as a lieutenant in the US Coast Guard.

Raia also led the New York Field Office and served as a top counterterrorism official. During his career, he oversaw major national security cases, including the 2025 New Orleans truck attack.

According to the Washington Post, the bureau credited Raia with bringing a calmer, more professional atmosphere to headquarters during a turbulent period.

Bongino, who served as deputy director earlier in Trump’s second administration, left the role before Raia was appointed. Bongino’s earlier appointment drew intense scrutiny because he lacked any prior investigative experience inside the bureau.

The deputy director position traditionally goes to a senior FBI official with extensive bureau experience. Raia’s appointment restored that pattern after criticism over the selection of outside figures for senior FBI roles.

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FBI faces continued turnover under Trump administration Raia's exit caps a chaotic stretch for the deputy director's office under Kash Patel. Breaking from decades of tradition, Trump officials previously split the No. 2 job between two political outsiders.

Alongside Bongino, the administration appointed former Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey as co-deputy director. Bailey, who publicly backed debunked claims regarding the 2020 presidential election, also lacked any prior FBI experience.

The unusual dual-leadership structure confused the workforce. And then Bailey finally resigned in September, leaving Raia as the sole deputy.

Meanwhile, scores of seasoned agents have left or faced ousters under Patel's leadership. Many targeted officials previously worked on federal investigations involving Trump or disagreed with Patel's policy initiatives.

People familiar with his leadership told the Post that although Raia imitated some of Patel's rhetoric, he was also credited with giving the FBI a more composed and professional appearance. Raia had been in charge of counterterrorism cases before.